Dignitas Announces the Second "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl 2023," an Open Fortnite Tournament

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), and MIKE AND IKE® candy, are thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl." Building upon the immense success of the inaugural event, Dignitas and MIKE AND IKE® are bringing fans an unforgettable online showdown like no other. The second "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl" promises to deliver an exhilarating blend of flavors and competition with the top North American Fortnite competitors.

On June 20th, the "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl" will host the top placing competitors from the open qualifier rounds in 50 teams across a 5-game tournament to battle it out for a piece of the $10,000 prize pool, and to be crowned the MIKE AND IKE® VICTORS. The tournament will be action-packed with Mikonic Moment Replays and a livestream. MIKE AND IKE® has also sweetened the prize pool by providing the winning team with a year-long supply of MIKE AND IKE® candy.

The inaugural "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl" held in 2022, garnered over 114 million impressions across social media and Twitch, and this year is set to be even bigger. Featuring top Dignitas Fortnite talent, Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, Piero "Pgod" Ramirez, Abdullah "Acorn" Akhras, Leon "Khanada" Khim, Lucas "Duke" Cardenas, and Cameron "Cam" Dean. Also of Dignitas Fortnite, Shaun "AussieAntics" Cochrane will be the man behind the desk, hosting and casting the event live on his Twitch.

"We're thrilled to host another MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl," said Michael Prindiville, CEO of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. and Dignitas. "This unique event showcases our dedication to bringing together gaming and pop culture in unexpected ways. The Flavor Brawl allows us to engage with our fans on a different level while sharing our passion for esports and the community."

"The results from our first 'MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl' were fantastic, and we're excited to bring Flavor Brawl #2 to fans. This tournament provides a great opportunity for everyday gamers to compete at a higher level against some of the best gamers" said Deb Turoczy, Senior Manager of Consumer Engagement at Just Born, Inc.

Tune in to the MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl at https://www.twitch.tv/aussieantics on June 20!

To learn more about the "MIKE AND IKE® Flavor Brawl," follow Dignitas Fortnite on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/dignitasfn ), YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/dignitasfortnite ) and TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@dignitasfn ).

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC.: DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields four teams in three of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind, esports team agnostic, platform to empower women in gaming through resources and events. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe, NME is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

ABOUT MIKE AND IKE® AND JUST BORN QUALITY CONFECTIONS

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. As Just Born celebrates a century of sweetness, it has enjoyed being a part of family traditions and memories for 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Facebook and Twitter.

MIKE AND IKE® Candies have been a fan favorite for over 80 years! Experience the sweet taste of fruity chewy candy with MIKE AND IKE® Original Fruits, bursting with five fun flavors, including: Cherry, Lemon, Lime, Orange, and Strawberry. It's fruity, it's chewy, it's FRUCHEWY!®. Or try our other assorted varieties of MIKE AND IKE® including TROPICAL TYPHOON®, BERRY BLAST®, Mega Mix, Mega Mix SOUR! and many more.

