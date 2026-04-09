Dillon Clinches Pro Title as Ski-Doo Riders Close ISOC Snocross Season Strong in Duluth

Crayden Dillon secured the biggest prize, the Pro Class Championship after a close, hard-fought victory on Friday night, followed by a solid qualifying effort and second-place finish on Saturday to lock up the title. Dillon, last year's Pro-Lite Champion, was under constant pressure in the final rounds and delivered when it mattered most to claim the sport's top honor in his first season at the Pro level.

Saturday night belonged to Jordan Lebel, who turned in a dominant performance to capture the final Pro Class win of the season and secure second overall in the championship standings, closing the year with momentum and authority.

Momentum in Pro AM Women competition belonged to Victoria Dillon who capped an exceptional season with back-to-back wins in Duluth and second overall in the championship. Her weekend sweep underscored a season defined by consistency, speed, and championship-caliber execution.

Ski-Doo riders also delivered across the depth of the field. In Pro-Lite, Drew Freeland earned third overall in the championship, narrowly missing a Friday night win, while Kellen Chapuran captured a Saturday night podium. In the Sport class, Ski-Doo racers dominated, with Jimmy Stanisich, Kamden Duffy, and Justin Blazevic sweeping the championship standings. The weekend featured additional podium sweeps, highlighted by Friday night wins from Stanisich and a Saturday night victory by Tavin Knudson.

As the snow settles on the 2025–26 season, Ski-Doo exits Duluth with championships secured, momentum built, and a clear statement heading into next winter.

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About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

www.brp.com

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.