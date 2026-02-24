Dillon School District Four Deploys ZeroEyes' Proactive Security Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

South Carolina Schools Integrate Leading AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Technology

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform is being deployed by Dillon School District Four to protect students, faculty, and visitors against gun-related violence.

Located in Dillon County, South Carolina, the school district serves approximately 3,800 students and employs more than 500 staff across six schools, including two high schools, one middle school, and multiple elementary schools serving Pre-K through fifth grade. One of two districts in the county, it places a strong emphasis on proactive safety and emergency preparedness.

Dillon School District Four purchased ZeroEyes with funds granted through Proviso 1.78 of the FY 2024-2025 Appropriations Act by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) to make upgrades aligned with school safety priorities. Its ZeroEyes deployment will complement the district's multilayered security approach, which includes metal detectors, shatterproof window film, handheld wands, two-way radios, and more.

"Student and staff safety is not optional; it's foundational," said Douglas Ray Rogers, superintendent of Dillon School District Four. "We are committed to doing all we can, every day, to create a secure environment where learning and teaching can happen without fear, and we are excited to add ZeroEyes' proactive gun-detection technology to this strategy."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and school security teams as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"By integrating advanced security technologies, Dillon School District Four is taking proactive steps to protect its students and staff with confidence," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are honored to be chosen to deploy our solutions throughout the district."

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and was the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

