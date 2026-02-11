Former Senior OMB Advisor Stephen Billy Joins ZE Government Solutions as Director of Federal Strategy

White House Veteran to Lead Accelerated Expansion Across the Federal Market

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of proactive A.I.-based weapons detection leader ZeroEyes, today announced that Stephen Billy has joined the team as director of federal strategy. In this role Billy will help educate agencies and position ZeroEyes' suite of next-generation security solutions for federal enterprise adoption.

Billy comes to ZeroEyes from The White House, where he most recently served as a Senior Advisor with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). He also served during the first Trump Administration in senior roles at OMB, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and the Department of Commerce (DOC).

"Stephen is widely respected in Washington as an expert on federal management policy and agency operations," said Dustin Kisling, Executive Vice President of ZE Government Solutions. "He has deep expertise in government operations and will help accelerate the adoption of ZeroEyes' solutions across the federal government. We're pleased for him to join the team in an important leadership role at a critical inflection point in the company's history."

ZEGS has a long track record of delivering computer vision capabilities for US Department of War customers, and the company is poised to rapidly expand its A.I-based active threat detection solutions across the entire federal space. These solutions have been specifically engineered to integrate into federal infrastructure and networks and include visual weapons detection, intrusion detection (people, vehicles, maritime vessels, and counter-drone), and integrations into small drones, robotics, and tower-based mobility platforms.

About ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS)

ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ZeroEyes, the industry leader in proactive gun detection and situational awareness. ZEGS develops and delivers unique and proactive artificial intelligence solutions to the U.S. federal government for national security missions. For more information on ZEGS and its capabilities, visit https://zegs.zeroeyes.com/ .

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and was the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution is deployed in thousands of locations across public sector and commercial enterprise locations in the US, Mexico, Caribbean, LATAM, and India. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com

SOURCE ZeroEyes