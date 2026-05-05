Dilworth Paxson Adds Three Attorneys to its Commercial Real Estate Group

CHERRY HILL, N.J. and NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dilworth Paxson LLP is pleased to announce that Robert L. Baker, Jr., Michael J. Willner, and Jesse M. Dimitro from Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC are joining the firm's Real Estate practice, further strengthening the firm's capabilities in complex commercial real estate transactions, leasing, and related litigation.

"Rob, Mike, and Jesse bring a rare combination of deep transactional sophistication and proven litigation experience to our practice," said Co-Managing Partner Patrick Northen. "This team reflects our continued investment in top-tier talent to meet growing client demand. Their proven ability to advise institutional investors, developers, lenders, landlords, and tenants on complex, multi-jurisdictional matters strengthens our capacity to help clients navigate an increasingly dynamic real estate landscape in New Jersey and New York."

Baker joins the firm as a partner in the Cherry Hill, N.J. office. He has more than two decades of experience advising clients on sophisticated commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, and financing. He has represented major real estate investment firms, middle-market businesses, national and international corporations, and property owners across a wide range of asset classes. He earned his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Fairfield University.

Willner joins the firm as a partner in the New York office, bringing extensive experience in both real estate transactions and litigation. His practice spans New York and New Jersey and is focused on assisting condominium and cooperative boards, individual unit owners, shareholders, purchasers and sellers, as well as landlords and tenants, as general counsel and in high stakes matters. He has represented clients in various capacities such as landlord-tenant law, zoning issues, mechanic's liens, foreclosure actions, contract disputes, construction defect claims, and other management issues. Willner received his J.D. from Syracuse University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Binghamton University.

Dimitro joins the firm as a senior associate in New York. His practice is focused on commercial and residential real estate transactions. He has significant experience handling residential property transactions for buyers and sellers, including single-family homes, multi-family residences, condominiums, and co-operative apartments, from inception through closing. This includes drafting and negotiating purchase agreements, leases, joint venture agreements, and development-related documentation, as well as advising on title, zoning, and transactional disputes. Dimitro earned his J.D. from the New York Law School and his undergraduate degree from Binghamton University.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to join a firm with a strong platform and collaborative culture," said Baker. "We look forward to delivering more services to our clients and expanding our practice."

About Dilworth Paxson

Founded in 1933, Dilworth Paxson LLP has offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware. Dilworth has a rich and impressive history filled with landmark work that reflects a tradition of legal excellence and a deep concern for its clients and the communities it serves. Dilworth represents a broad spectrum of clients, including the world's leading companies, regional businesses, governmental and civic entities, and individuals.

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