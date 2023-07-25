DiMe Launches Education Course on Regulatory Strategy for Digital Health Innovators

News provided by

Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)

25 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

Curriculum Will Position Product Developers to Build a Robust Regulatory Strategy to Strengthen Business Strategy, Differentiate Products, and Avoid Regulatory Risks 

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) launched a new education course for individuals, "Unlocking Regulatory Success for Digital Health Product Developers,'' as part of its growing Digital Medicine Academy. The Academy, which features education courses on topics across the digital medicine spectrum, launched in August 2022 as a one-stop shop for digital medicine education and training.

This new course will teach product developers why and how to build robust regulatory strategies that will in turn strengthen their organization's business strategy, differentiate their products, and build trust among their consumers in today's competitive digital health market. Specifically, learners who complete the course will be able to:

  • Identify whether digital health products in their portfolio are likely to be regulated and through which mechanisms.
  • Build a regulatory strategy, sufficient knowledge to implement that strategy, and be positioned to advance the success of their digital health product portfolios.
  • Develop evidence-based, high-quality products and reduce the dependency on regulatory consultants.

"The digital health market has matured dramatically. Investors are now more deliberate about where they are placing their bets, and end users are much more discerning. We see payers, physicians and patients all seeking signals of quality and trustworthiness in the companies they partner with and the products they choose to use," said Jennifer Goldsack, CEO of DiMe. "This course is a critical resource to arm product developers with the information they need to effectively navigate regulations that can make or break the commercial success of their product portfolio."

The Unlocking Regulatory Success for Digital Health Product Developers course is an online, self-directed course featuring a combination of DiMe experts and guest faculty from Rock Health, Epstein Becker Green, Strategy Health, and Caption Health. Topics addressed include:

  • A fit-for-purpose regulatory strategy is good business strategy
  • Demystifying the regulatory landscape
  • Crafting a fit-for-purpose regulatory strategy
  • Staying ahead of the curve: Building for adaptability
  • You're developing a regulated product: Now what?
  • The impact: How robust regulatory strategies build trust

"Fit-for-purpose regulatory strategy is good business strategy. As digital health has grown, we're seeing new companies pushing innovation and operating in a gray area. With regulation maturing, it's now critical to develop regulatory strategy to inform business and marketing approaches, and ensure improved patient outcomes, safety, and efficacy," said Sari Kaganoff, General Manager, Consulting, Rock Health.

Individuals who take the course will also gain access to the broader DiMe community, which will help them continue to grow their expertise, leadership, and network in digital health. Those who successfully complete will receive a certificate of completion and an official badge for their LinkedIn profile.

DiMe's Digital Medicine Academy also features Fast Track to Digital Clinical Trials: Pharma Edition for pharmaceutical organizations, Digital Health Ethics for individuals, and new courses coming soon.

About the Digital Medicine Society: DiMe is a global non-profit and the professional home for all members of the digital medicine community. Together, we tackle the toughest digital medicine challenges, develop clinical-quality resources on a technology timeline, and deliver these actionable resources to the field via open-source channels and educational programs.

Media Contact: Carla English, [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Medicine Society (DiMe)

Also from this source

DiMe and Moffitt Cancer Center to Co-Host Cancer Moonshot's New CancerX Public-Private Partnership

DiMe Launches Free Resources for Medical Product Developers to Better Navigate U.S. Regulations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.