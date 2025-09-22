The Digital Medicine Society Unveils Healthcare 2030 -- A Blueprint to Transform U.S. Healthcare in the Digital Era

Launch coincides with the Healthcare 2030 Summit in Washington, DC, bringing together top government officials, industry leaders, and patient advocates

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) released Healthcare 2030: An Impact Thesis for the Digital Era of Medicine , a practical roadmap for navigating the twin pressures reshaping U.S. healthcare: severe economic headwinds across the sector and unprecedented technological innovation.

DiMe's impact thesis comes at a critical time. Rising costs and utilization are straining the system, Medicaid and research budgets are being cut, and the health of the nation continues to deteriorate despite the highest per capita spending on healthcare in the world. At the same time, billions are being invested in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, yet most remain siloed at pilot scale. Federal agencies have made bold pledges in AI and innovation, but industry lacks a clear path to implementation.

"Healthcare 2030 bridges that gap," said Jennifer Goldsack, CEO of DiMe. "We have already proven that digital innovation can detect cancer early, overcome the mal-distribution of our clinical workforce and the patients who need them the most, and cut trial timelines. Now, this blueprint shows how to take those lessons system-wide, aligning with the administration's priorities and delivering sustainable wins in prevention, personalization, outcomes, and affordability."

A Roadmap for the Next Five Years

Healthcare 2030 outlines four impact areas to pursue through 2030:

Prevention: shifting from reactive sick care to proactive healthcare by making prevention investable at scale.

Personalization: delivering care tailored to each patient using diverse datasets and patient-generated health data.

Health outcomes: measuring what truly matters, whether people are healthy, not just whether processes are followed.

Sustainability: building a financially viable, workforce-ready, innovation-friendly system.

These priorities are powered by four technical drivers: data, compute, connectivity, and communication, which form the backbone of the digital era of medicine.

Proof of Concept to Scale

DiMe's track record in driving measurable impact includes more than 880 successes , such as:

Advanced predictive models to reduce opioid relapse and cytokine release syndrome in cancer patients on immunotherapies.

Defined best practices to eliminate harmful race-based algorithms.

Delivered toolkits that cut payer contracting times by 18 months.

Scaled innovative care models such as virtual first care (V1C) and hospital at home nationwide.

Reduced clinical trial timelines and costs by up to 15x.

The Healthcare 2030 impact thesis builds on this foundation to provide a coordinated operational plan for the healthcare ecosystem.

Healthcare 2030 Summit: From Vision to Action

The thesis debuts today at the Healthcare 2030 Summit in Washington, DC, where leaders from ASTP/ONC, VA, major health systems, life sciences, technology firms, payers, investors, and patient groups are convening to turn the roadmap into action.

Key sessions include:

Policy as a Catalyst : how federal agencies are shaping the digital health landscape.

: how federal agencies are shaping the digital health landscape. The Engine of Transformation : harnessing data and compute for system-level change.

: harnessing data and compute for system-level change. Always On : extending care beyond the clinic through connectivity and communication.

: extending care beyond the clinic through connectivity and communication. Follow the Money : aligning incentives and reimbursement with outcomes.

: aligning incentives and reimbursement with outcomes. Impact Co-Design Labs: working sessions on reimbursement reform, clinical trials, responsible AI, and patient empowerment.

The event will also feature the inaugural DiMe Impact Innovator Award, honoring a leader driving measurable transformation in healthcare.

"Healthcare 2030 offers the clearest map yet for how innovation and policy can come together," said Amy Abernethy, co-founder, Highlander Health. "It is a call to action for every sector to step up and deliver real outcomes for patients and communities."

About the Digital Medicine Society

The Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) is the global nonprofit dedicated to advancing the safe, effective, and equitable use of digital technologies to redefine healthcare and improve lives. From defining digital endpoints to advancing regulatory science and building reimbursement frameworks, DiMe equips the ecosystem with tools to move from vision to impact.

Healthcare 2030 is a blueprint for action that begins today.

