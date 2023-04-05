CLEARWATER, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimmitt Chevrolet is proud to unveil its new rooftop solar array, installed in partnership with ESA. The solar panels will provide clean energy to power the dealership's operations and reduce its carbon footprint.

Dimmitt Chevrolet Activates New 730 kW Rooftop Solar Project with ESA

The 729.96 kW solar array, consisting of over 2,000 panels, is expected to generate over one gigawatt of electricity per year. As one of the largest solar installations for an auto dealership to date, the annual energy produced is the equivalent of over 750,000 homes and will offset about 156 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Dimmitt Chevrolet is expected be powered 100% by solar energy, and by tapping into expanded federal tax incentives, will return all capital invested through energy savings in just under five years.

"This is a major step towards our goal of becoming a more sustainable and environmentally friendly business," said Lawrence Dimmitt III, the owner of Dimmitt Chevrolet. "As we continue to add more EV options for customers, our electricity use will continue go up. It just makes sense to invest in clean energy. We are excited to partner with ESA to bring solar to our dealership."

Auto dealers have a substantial opportunity to attract consumers as the demand for electric vehicles increases. EV sales increased 45% from 2020 to 2021, and hybrid sales nearly doubled. By 2025, it is estimated that EVs may account for 19% of all new U.S. car sales, and by 2035, as much as 68% of all new vehicles being sold in the United States.

As the adoption of EVs increases, innovative auto dealers are looking to solar energy to offset the costs of electric vehicles on their dealership. ESA works with dealers across United States to develop tailored solar programs for auto dealerships that will maximize available tax credits and incentives, while generating an immediate return on capital. Dealers that operate in multiple states can evaluate their portfolio and quickly determine the locations with the highest return on investment by leveraging ESA's auto dealer program.

"We are thrilled to work with Dimmitt Chevrolet on this flagship project," said Morgan Brawner, EVP of ESA. "The Dimmitt enterprise is an example of an entrepreneurial leader in the franchised auto dealership space that saw the opportunity to put capital to work, and hedge against increasing electric rates while reducing tax liability. Leveraging solar to offset 100% of annual energy needs will prove to be a competitive advantage as EV market share grows over the coming years.

Dimmitt Chevrolet invites the community to visit the dealership and learn more about its commitment to sustainability. The dealership now has over 20 electric vehicle charging stations, and with its 100th year in business approaching in 2024, is now solidified as a leading auto business prepared for the future.

For more information about Dimmitt Chevrolet, please visit https://www.dimmittchevrolet.com/.

About ESA

ESA is a leading provider of clean energy solutions, with over 20 years of experience in the solar industry. The company develops, designs, and engineers a range of solar panel systems for commercial customers, as well as community solar and utility scale solar farms. ESA is committed to exceptional quality and safety, utilizing cutting-edge technology to help customers meet decarbonization goals and make the most of the clean energy harnessed from the sun.

