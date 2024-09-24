Dina Opici Becomes Chairwoman of Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America

Brings Business Savvy and Leadership to New Role – First Woman to Chair

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) proudly announces the appointment of Dina Opici, president of Opici Family Distributing, as the first Chairwoman of the trade association founded in 1943. This historic achievement underscores the growing influence of women in leadership roles within the industry.

WSWA is the national trade association representing the wholesale tier of the wine and spirits industry. As Chairwoman, Opici will lead initiatives to advocate for wholesalers' interests, promote responsible distribution practices, and advance the organization’s strategic goals.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed Chair of WSWA," said Opici. "This role is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the progress our industry has made toward inclusivity and diversity. I am committed to continuing the work of fostering innovation and supporting our members as they navigate the ever-evolving landscape of the wine and spirits market."

WATCH: WSWA CHAIRWOMAN DINA OPICI'S ADDRESS TO THE INDUSTRY

"We are thrilled to welcome Dina Opici as our new chair," said Doug Shaw, president of M.S. Walker and outgoing WSWA Chairman. "Her extensive experience, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to the industry make her the perfect choice to lead our association into the future."

Under Opici's leadership, Opici Family Distributing has secured the No. 7 spot among the Top 10 U.S. Wine Distributors. Founded in 1934 as a New Jersey wholesaler, Opici Family Distributing is now in its fourth generation of family leadership. The company has expanded into five East Coast states and Washington, D.C. through acquisitions and consistent growth driven by innovation and a strong family-oriented culture. Opici is expected to bring fresh perspectives and continued success to WSWA and its members.

"Dina Opici, is a key leader of Opici Family Distributing, in the industry, and here at WSWA. Her dedication to her employees and to the larger industry has been instrumental in her company's success, and that of WSWA," said WSWA President and CEO Francis Creighton.

About Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America

Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) is the national trade association representing the distribution tier of the wine and spirits industry. WSWA is dedicated to advancing the interests and independence of distributors and brokers of wine and spirits. Founded in 1943, WSWA has more than 380 member companies across 50 states and the District of Columbia, and its members distribute more than 80% of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the United States. To learn more, visit www.wswa.org or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Opici Family Distributing

Opici Family Distributing, a fourth-generation, family-owned wholesaler, was named one of the "Top 10 U.S. Wine Distributors" by Wines & Vines in 2023. Celebrating 90 years in business, Opici is dedicated to importing and distributing quality wines and spirits across New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Delaware, and Opici partners with RNDC in the New York market.

