Dining Out For Life® Hosted by Subaru Achieves Record $4.2 Million in Donations

The concept is simple: Restaurants agree to donate a generous percent of their sales to a local HIV service organization, and the local HIV service organization fills participating restaurants with diners. The annual fundraising event relies on the generous participation of volunteers, corporate sponsors, restaurants and diners.

The annual dining event, supported by Subaru of America, raised record funds in 2019 for community-based organizations serving people living with or impacted by HIV.

Dining Out For Life 2019 Results

$4,281,118 (highest fundraising total in the event's history)

(highest fundraising total in the event's history) 2,429 Participating Restaurants

380,867 Estimated Number of Diners

4,138 Volunteers

$404,634 Most Funds Raised: Denver's Project Angel Heart

$22,908 was raised by the Top Participating Restaurant: Spencer's Restaurant in Palm Springs, California

Subaru of America has been the national Host Sponsor of Dining Out For Life® for more than a decade. The event, which originated in Philadelphia, is now held in 60+ markets across North America. Recently, Subaru employees, including members of the Out+Ally Employee Resource Group (ERG), joined staff and administrators of Action Wellness at the organization's Philadelphia offices with a donation of blankets for community members living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses.

"At Subaru of America, we are driven by our mission to make a positive impact on our community, especially helping those who are sick or need caring for," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America Inc. "We hope the record level of funds raised through the 2019 Dining Out For Life events, as well as our blanket donation, help those living with HIV/AIDS in our community and beyond.

Funds raised through a city's Dining Out For Life event stay in that area to provide HIV care, prevention, education, testing, counseling and other essential services to people living with or impacted by HIV/AIDS. Volunteer celebrity spokespersons include Ted Allen (Host of Food Network's Chopped), Mondo Guerra (Project Runway All-stars designer and activist) and Pam Grier (Bless This Mess on ABC) For more information or to participate, visit www.diningoutforlife.com.

About Subaru of America, Inc.: Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About Out+Ally: Out+Ally, the first employee resource group (ERG) established at Subaru of America, is a network of LGBTQ+ employees and straight allies that strives to establish community, support, and resources to create a stronger workplace and a more engaged customer base.

About Dining Out For Life: Dining Out For Life began in Philadelphia in 1991 and has since grown into an international event held across North America raising an average $4 million annually. The idea behind the single-day event is simple and effective: Dine Out, End HIV. Each restaurant donates a percentage of the day's food sales, which goes to local organizations to fund care, prevention, education, testing, counseling and other essential HIV services. For more information, visit www.diningoutforlife.com and follow on social media: @DineOut4Life, Facebook/DiningOut4Life or Instagram.

About Action Wellness: Action Wellness (formerly ActionAIDS) is one of Pennsylvania's largest AIDS service organizations. It is committed to helping people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. Its services include; medical case management, a range of health screenings including HIV testing, treatment as prevention, prevention education, supportive housing and volunteer services. Action Wellness currently serves over 4,000 clients annually through the efforts of over 400 dedicated volunteers and over 100 professional staff working together to sustain and enhance the quality of life for the diverse community it serves. Services are provided at five Action Wellness locations and at 20 community sites throughout the city of Philadelphia and in Delaware County including health centers, hospitals, substance abuse centers, and all of the jails within the Philadelphia Department of Prisons.

