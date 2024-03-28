Dino Pagliarello Joins Sharp as Vice President of Product Management and Production Print

MONTVALE, N.J., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (Sharp), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announced that industry veteran, Dino Pagliarello, has joined Sharp as the new Vice President of Product Management and Production Print. In this role, Pagliarello will lead Sharp's product management team responsible for the full range of multifunction products (MFPs) for the U.S. market.

Dino Pagliarello, Sharp's new Vice President of Product Management and Production Print

In addition to his role leading Sharp's product management efforts, Pagliarello will also lead Sharp's production print business unit. In this role, he will direct Sharp's go-to-market plan and execution for production print as the company further expands its reach in that market with a new digital production press product line. This role also includes the creation and oversight of the rollout of multiple customer experience centers throughout the United States.

"I am delighted to join Sharp's B2B division which has undergone so much positive transformation over the last few years," said Pagliarello. "I am eager to collaborate with my new colleagues to continue to build a successful and innovative product team at Sharp, expanding Sharp's footprint in production print."

Pagliarello joins Sharp after working for Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. where his roles increased in responsibility, culminating as the Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management and Planning. During his 25 years with the company, he successfully grew its North American product portfolio that focused on the development of office product technologies, as well as production print and industrial print products, and implemented measures that enhanced communication and collaboration among both the national and international product marketing and sales teams. He officially started with Sharp in March 2024 and reports directly to Mike Marusic, President and CEO of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. Pagliarello replaces Shane Coffey, Vice President of Product Management, SIICA, who is retiring after a distinguished career of nearly 28 years with Sharp.

"Dino is an exceptional leader who is not only well-known for his professionalism, integrity and ability to see the big picture quickly, but also for his ability to translate that vision to his team and get things done," said Marusic. "The addition of Dino to our leadership team will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our reach in the market and push the boundaries of innovation with our best-in-class product lines and digital presses."

