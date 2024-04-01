Sharp Now Shipping Digital Production Presses

Two new color models raise the bar for a unique production print experience

MONTVALE, N.J., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announced the availability of its new BP-1200C 4-Color and 1200S 6-Color Digital Production Presses. Built with proven technology, these machines combine the value of highly automated, agile digital production with exceptional image quality and stunning embellishment effects.

Sharp's Digital Production Presses

First previewed to much industry excitement during the 2023 Sharp National Dealer Meeting and again at Printing United 2023, the BP-1200C 4-Color and BP-1200S 6-Color Digital Press production models provide new opportunities for print shops, in-plants, CRDs, designers and Sharp dealers. The units are driven by a powerful Fiery® Print Server as well as unlimited metallic effects and extended color gamut printing through a combined suite of Color-Logic and Touch7 software tools. They also come equipped with an In-line sensor (ILS) to keep precise front-to-back registration, image stabilization and calibration, all at rated speed and on a wide variety of substrates.

"By pairing the BP Color Digital Press Series with a Fiery DFE, Sharp ensures that businesses have a proven digital front end (DFE) backed by 30 years of innovation to maximize their investment and deliver consistent, accurate color quality, print after print," stated John Henze, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Fiery. – See accompanying press release from Fiery.

Both presses boast speeds of up to 120 pages-per-minute (ppm), with real-time color stabilization and precise paper handling with the ILS. Additionally, they come equipped with timesaving inline finishing options such as square fold, crease and 2-edge trimming for consistent, professional results. For a multitude of color combinations and endless design possibilities, users can look to the BP-1200S model, which prints up to six colors in a single pass, including CMYK, gold, silver, pink, white and clear toners.

"In the world of print, where quality and vibrant colors are paramount, the Sharp BP-1200 series, in collaboration with Color-Logic and Touch7 truly shines," said Mark Geeves, Sales and Marketing Director, Color-Logic. "The combination of cutting-edge technology and creative solutions have the ability to elevate print to an entirely new level of excellence." – See accompanying press release from Color-Logic.

In addition to the launch of its production-level digital printing presses, Sharp shared news of the launch of its new Sharp Production Print Program (SP3), a white-glove, dedicated support structure to ensure value-added expanded services as businesses grow their production print offerings.

"At Sharp, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and breaking into the digital production press market, and our new digital presses are great examples of that," stated Dino Pagliarello, Vice President of Product Management and Production Print, SIICA. "Partnering our best-in-class technology with the work of industry leaders such as Fiery and Color-Logic has truly set the standard in production print, helping customers to stand out from the competition and command higher profit margins by saying 'yes' to more unique workloads."

The BP-1200C and BP-1200S are currently shipping and are available for ordering. As part of this series, Sharp also plans to launch two monochrome digital presses in late Spring 2024.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

