Dionisio Gutiérrez Receives 2026 Beacon Award for His Leadership in Defense of Democracy

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Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo

May 21, 2026, 19:53 ET

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom House presented the 2026 Beacon Award to Dionisio Gutiérrez in recognition of his leadership in defending freedom, democracy, and the rule of law amid a global democratic decline.

The award was presented by Norman Willox, Chair of the Freedom House Board of Trustees, during the organization's annual awards ceremony, which this year coincided with its 85th anniversary. The event brought together government officials, civil society leaders, journalists, and members of the diplomatic community.

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Dionisio Gutiérrez delivers a speech upon receiving the 2026 Beacon Award.
Dionisio Gutiérrez delivers a speech upon receiving the 2026 Beacon Award.
Dionisio Gutiérrez receives the 2026 Beacon Award from Norman Willox, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Freedom House
Dionisio Gutiérrez receives the 2026 Beacon Award from Norman Willox, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Freedom House

The Beacon Award honors leaders and governments that uphold democratic values at a time of mounting authoritarian pressure. In this year's edition, Freedom House recognized Dr. Gutiérrez for his leadership as President of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo and for his decades-long commitment to promoting principled public debate, institutional integrity, and individual liberty.

According to Freedom House, Dr. Gutiérrez's work has helped strengthen democratic resilience in the region: "His voice has elevated the importance of governments grounded in democratic institutions, the rule of law, and civic responsibility—especially amid extraordinary political challenges."

In his remarks, Dr. Gutiérrez noted that we are living through a geopolitically decisive moment, as the region's tyrannies face growing pressure: "I celebrate not only the honor of receiving this award, but also the hope of freedom for all those who still live under authoritarian regimes. Tyrannies are not eternal; and freedom, even if delayed, always has the power to return."

SOURCE Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo

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