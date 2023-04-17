Dion's Chicago Dream launches Feed the Dream fundraising competition

The goal: raise $1 million by May 31 to deliver half a million pounds of fresh, quality produce to 1,000 Chicagoland households for one year

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dion's Chicago Dream, a nonprofit taking a fresh approach to eliminating food insecurity, is launching the Feed the Dream fundraising competition to raise $1 million to deliver healthy, high-quality produce to 1,000 Chicagoland households every week for one year.

Feed the Dream Launch Video

Dion Dawson , founder of Dion's Chicago Dream , experienced homelessness and food insecurity both as a child and as a Navy veteran. He started Dion's Chicago Dream to ensure Chicagoland residents don't have to worry like he did about where to get their next healthy meal. Every month, Dion's Chicago Dream provides 30,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to more than 725 households across 26 Chicagoland neighborhoods through its Dream Deliveries program.

Today, Dawson and the "Dream Team" have launched Feed the Dream as a fun way to get the whole country involved in this important effort. Nearly 20% of Chicago metro area residents face food insecurity, according to the Chicago Food Equity Agenda.

"At Dion's Chicago Dream, we dream big, and we work with our friends, family, and partners to deliver on these dreams," Dawson said. "With your help, I know we can do it. Together, we will raise $1 million to ensure 1,000 Chicagoland households are food secure for an entire year."

Starting today, Dion's Chicago Dream will begin reaching out to companies, churches, clubs, alumni groups, and individuals to enter the Feed the Dream fundraising competition.

"We are asking you to form a team, join a team, or compete as an individual. Ask your friends, family, and co-workers to join you," said Dawson. "Feed the Dream is about fun, community building, and making the world a better place. Every $1,000 you raise will feed one household for an entire year. Sponsor a household or even an entire block. The need is great and every dollar counts — plus there are prizes!"

Prizes and sponsorship packages will go to the top individual fundraisers and fundraising teams. So far, Feed the Dream sponsors include the Chicago Bulls, the Sky Cares Foundation, Envisible, and PILLARS, while the Weiss Family Foundation kicked off the fundraiser with a $20,000 donation and the Thierer Family Foundation followed with its own $10,000 donation.

The Chicago Bulls will award the competition's top individual fundraiser with a VIP game experience including great seats, personalized jerseys, a player-tunnel experience, and dinner at Queenies Supper Club. PILLARS will award the second-place fundraising team with a $1,500 shopping spree for up to 25 team members. Other prizes include personalized billboards and newspaper ads, exclusive Feed the Dream swag, and trophies.

"We have supported Dion's Chicago Dream from the very beginning, and we are honored to be the first to donate to Feed the Dream. Like Dion, we recognize that reliable access to fresh, quality produce is a human right. Please join us in Feeding the Dream!" said Doug Weiss of the Weiss Family Foundation.

To sign up or learn more, please go to www.feedthedreamfund.com . Additionally, starting on Thursday, April 20, Dion will host weekly virtual meet & greets to share his inspiring story, provide fundraising tips, and answer questions. To attend, register here .

