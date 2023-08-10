Dion's Chicago Dream launches "The Dream Vault," a revolutionary locker-based solution to food-insecurity

"It's a fresh take on the Amazon Locker concept, in service of our mission to ensure all people have access to the healthy food they need to thrive."

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with its third anniversary, the food-security nonprofit Dion's Chicago Dream is launching an innovative program to provide fresh, quality produce to households in need: the Dream Vault.

The Dream Vault is a network-enabled bank of lockers designed to serve 200 households living within a one-mile radius with fresh fruits and vegetables, at no cost to them. Every week, each recipient can enter a code and pick up their box of healthy produce.

Dion's Chicago Dream expands suite of food access solutions with the Dream Vault

"It's a fresh take on the Amazon Locker concept, in service of our mission to ensure all people have access to the healthy food they need to thrive," said Dion Dawson, founder and chief dreamer of Dion's Chicago Dream.

The first Dream Vault is located at the new Save A Lot grocery store in Englewood at 832 W 63rd Street. Dion's Chicago Dream aims to launch at least four more Dream Vaults throughout the City of Chicago with other partners by the end of the year.

Over the past three years, Dion's Chicago Dream has provided more than 600,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to households in need throughout the Chicagoland area through its Dream Fridge and Dream Deliveries programs.

