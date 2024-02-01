Dippin' Dots and Diamond Baseball Holdings Team Up for a Scoop of Victory

The original beaded ice cream continues to be a favorite gameday treat for Minor League Baseball fans

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batter up! Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream announced today a new partnership with Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates best-in-class Minor League Baseball clubs to further enhance gameday fan experiences.

For the 2024 Minor League Baseball season, Dippin' Dots will be available at select DBH-owned Minor League Baseball stadiums across the country. Currently available in 85% of Minor League Baseball stadiums, the new partnership will expand Dippin' Dots' presence and elevate the ballpark experience at four new stadiums, including Peoples Natural Gas Field, home of the Altoona Curve, Excite Ballpark, home of the San Jose Giants, Hadlock Field, home of the Portland Sea Dogs, and Nat Bailey Stadium, home of the Vancouver Canadians.

"We are thrilled to partner with Diamond Baseball Holdings, bringing the joy of Dippin' Dots to Minor League Baseball fans across North America," said Matt Inderlied, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Dippin' Dots. "Dippin' Dots is the perfect gameday treat that brings the fun and flavor to a warm spring or summer day. Dippin' Dots is the original beaded ice cream, and with our commitment to quality and innovation, we continue to be the preferred frozen treat and go-to brand among our fans nationwide."

DBH harnesses the magic of Minor League Baseball at iconic Clubs across North America to preserve our national pastime and drive the future of the sport forward through innovation and best-in-class experiences that impact local communities and provide fun, affordable, family entertainment accessible to everyone.

"Dippin' Dots is an iconic brand, synonymous with summer fun, and an ideal partner for DBH to bring to our Clubs as they share in our vision of enhancing the ballpark experience," said Andrew Judelson, CCO at DBH. "Offering something fun and special like Dippin' Dots' beaded ice cream while watching future baseball stars allows us to create those one-of-a-kind memories that are central to the MiLB experience."

Dippin' Dots is the perfect addition to any minor league baseball experience. With a variety of flavors including Cookies 'N Cream, Cotton Candy, Rainbow Ice, and more, fans can cheer on their favorite hometown team while enjoying their favorite beaded ice cream.

For more information on Dippin' Dots, visit www.dippindots.com. For images, please click here. For more information on Diamond Baseball Holdings, please visit www.diamondbaseballholdings.com

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

About Diamond Baseball Holdings

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) was formed in 2021 to support, promote and enhance Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment.

SOURCE Dippin’ Dots