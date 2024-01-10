Dippin' Dots Now Available at Peter Piper Pizza Locations in Arizona

The original beaded ice cream will be available for purchase in four iconic flavors

PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona just got cooler! Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream, is now available at Peter Piper Pizza, the neighborhood pizzeria where "the fun is baked in."

For the first time, Dippin' Dots will be available for purchase at all 40 Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona, providing Peter Piper lovers the perfect addition to sweeten everyday moments. The addition of Dippin' Dots is part of Peter Piper Pizza's new year menu makeover and includes four 'dot-licious' Dippin' Dots flavors: Rainbow Ice, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cotton Candy, and Cookies' n Cream. A 5-ounce cup of Dippin' Dots retails for $4.99.

"We are thrilled to partner with Peter Piper Pizza, bringing the original beaded ice cream to menus across Arizona," said Matt Inderlied, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Dippin' Dots. "Partnering with Peter Piper Pizza was a natural fit for Dippin' Dots; both brands are centered around inspiring fun through food. We are confident that Peter Piper Pizza customers will love adding Dippin' Dots into their routine when visiting the restaurant, creating fun, celebratory moments each and every day."

"For the past 50 years, Peter Piper Pizza has been delighting our loyal guests with high-quality, made-from-scratch pizza and a variety of delicious menu options. Dippin' Dots is a delightful and fun brand and we both share a commitment to deliver premium food experiences and family fun," said Genaro Perez, Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Piper Pizza. "We're thrilled to invite our guests to enjoy the delicious Dippin' Dots flavors available in all our Arizona restaurants."

For more information on Dippin' Dots, visit www.dippindots.com. For images, please click here. For Peter Piper Pizza locations, visit www.peterpiperpizza.com.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "the fun is baked in" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education through fundraising events and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was recently named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

SOURCE Dippin’ Dots