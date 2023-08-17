DIPRA Welcomes Bexley, Ohio, to the Century Club

News provided by

Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)

17 Aug, 2023, 12:06 ET

Cast Iron Water Mains Have Delivered Clean, Safe Drinking Water for At Least Three Generations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) welcomes the city of Bexley, Ohio, to the Century Club, which celebrates the strength and durability of cast iron pipe.

Continue Reading
Kyle Sprague- Right of Way Coordinator, Andy Bashore - Service Director and Eric Ash- Water & Sewer Department Supervisor for the City of Bexley
Kyle Sprague- Right of Way Coordinator, Andy Bashore - Service Director and Eric Ash- Water & Sewer Department Supervisor for the City of Bexley

"DIPRA is thrilled to welcome the City of Bexley to the Cast Iron Pipe Century Club.  While we recognize that this speaks well about the value of iron pipe, it also speaks well of the City of Bexley who made the smart choice and has operated and maintained this pipeline for more than a century," said L. Gregg Horn, DIPRA's Vice President of Technical Resources. "Those pipes have delivered clean, safe drinking water to the city's residents, businesses, schools, and libraries for more than three generations. As the water system ages and needs modern materials, the city has again made the smart choice to invest in new Ductile iron pipe, which is the descendant of cast iron. Ductile iron is stronger, longer lasting, and more durable than other pipe materials used in drinking and wastewater infrastructure."

The Century Club submission for the city is a stretch of 6-inch cast iron pipe laid down in 1916 that is still in use on Bexley Park Road.

"Cast- and Ductile iron pipe is a high-performance pipe, long lasting, and very sustainable," said Eric Ash, Water & Sewer Department Supervisor for the City of Bexley. "We like the lifespan and durability. Cast iron and Ductile iron pipe are exceptional in quality and strength. The pipe is recyclable and sustainable."

The Cast Iron Pipe Century Club was organized in 1947 to publicly recognize water utilities with Cast Iron mains that have provided service for 100 years or more. There are 550 water utilities in the United States and 34 water utilities in Canada that are members of DIPRA's Century Club. Many of these utilities are all still using at least some of the cast iron pipes installed underground more than 100 years ago. DIPRA also sponsors a Sesquicentennial Club of which 25 utilities in the U.S. and four in Canada are known to have enjoyed cast iron pipelines in service for more than 150 years.

SOURCE Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)

Also from this source

DIPRA Thanks Outgoing President Patrick J. Hogan for His Leadership

DIPRA Welcomes Janine M. Alexander as Senior Regional Engineer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.