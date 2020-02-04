Direct Conveyors Launches New 3D Catalog for their Flat Belt Conveyors, Powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Conveyors, a conveyor manufacturer based in Indiana, doubled-down on customer support by launching its all-new 3D catalog of configurable Conveyor models, powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions' eCATALOGsolutions.

The new online catalog features their 48 Series Flat Belt Conveyors. It generates part numbers, interactive 3D visualization, and instant CAD downloads in over 150+ file formats and versions. These new capabilities streamline their customer's experience and provide a convenient solution.

"Customer service is our priority. We're always looking for ways to improve our customer's efficiency. Allowing customers to virtually generate our conveyors allows us to talk with our customers more intellectually to streamline their process. We want our customers to know the quality product they are getting when they buy from us," says John van Kooten, President at Direct Conveyors.

Before launching the 3D catalog, customers would have to wait while Direct Conveyors designed the models of the conveyors. Now, engineers can configure and download 3D part models on-demand from Direct Conveyor's website, which they can then place in their layouts.

"The 3D catalog allows engineers to place our models in their designs faster without compromising quality. We want to spend more time solving our customer's problems and not waiting for models to be generated. We want to focus more on using our extensive experience of material handling knowledge to solve our customers' part handling challenges," says van Kooten.

About Direct Conveyors

Direct Conveyors manufactures the most comprehensive portfolio of low profile conveyors in the industry. Providing both standard and custom designed conveyance solutions, they can improve your productivity and efficiency to lower your operating cost. Direct Conveyors has an extensive material handling experience with one simple goal, make it easy to purchase your material handling solution. They are committed to exceeding customer expectations in every area of the business, please contact us on your next material handling applications.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next generation 3D part catalog management and sales configuration solutions. For large manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides centralized 3D parts libraries making it easy for global design teams to find, reuse, and control standard and proprietary parts. For component manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology, helping businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com

