Direct Mail Marketing Company DK Solutions Among Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Inc. Magazine ranks DK Solutions, a New Jersey-based direct mail marketing firm, as one of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This achievement is a testament to how the direct mail industry continues to be a critical marketing tactic for nearly any business.

Joel Dickstein (left) and Liran Kapoano (right) at the 2022 Inc 5000 Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.
In response to the company's most recent achievement, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Liran Kapoano said, "It's very exciting to be in the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. Even more exciting is that we moved up almost 2,000 spots."

The Inc. 5000 list ranks the top 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Companies are selected based the growth of their overall revenue over the prior three years with a minimum revenue of $2 million for 2023.

"I am thrilled that for the second year in a row we are honored to be included in Inc 5000's top 5000 fastest growing private companies," Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Joel Dickstein said. "It is a direct correlation to the hard work and dedication our team has put forward in the past year. I am beyond proud of them and this honor."

Making the list two years in a row, at a higher rank than the prior year, is generally seen as an indication of extremely rapid growth, something often associated with startups with significant venture capital funding. Only 19% of Inc 5000 companies ever make the list a second time at all.

For this year's Inc. 5000 list, DK Solutions ranks 1,810 out of all 5,000 companies across the country. The direct mail company also ranks as the 50th fastest-growing company in New Jersey and remains among the top 200 fastest-growing companies in the greater New York City region.

To put this in context, there are over six million businesses in the United States with at least one employee (32.5 million if you count all registered corporations and LLCs), and almost 900,000 in New Jersey alone.

"We could not have done this without our excellent and talented team," Kapoano said. "Our staff is why we continued thriving and executing for our clients during what has been a very confusing time for the economy."

Inc. will be hosting its 2023 Conference and Awards Ceremony from October 31st through November 2nd in San Antonio, Texas. With a multitude of guest speakers and over 2,000 estimated attendees, this event will honor the top 5,000 companies for their achievements and growth over the past three years.

About DK Solutions

Founded in 2015, DK Solutions is a direct mail marketing company specializing in direct mail services for lead generation. Their data-modeling strategy, dubbed "The TargetList Methodology" helps their campaigns thrive by focusing on ideal prospects for their clients. The company caters to all industry sectors, including home services, insurance, non-profits, and senior services. For more information, visit www.dksmo.com.  

About Inc.

Founded in 1979, Inc. remains an advocate for small businesses and entrepreneurs alike by offering real solutions for innovative company builders. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

