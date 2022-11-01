Direct Traffic Solutions Selects Turvo to Provide Seamless, Reliable, and Creative Solutions for Shippers and Carriers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , the provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announced a partnership with veteran-owned and operated Direct Traffic Solutions (DTS), to create an end-to-end visibility solution for its customer base and improve DTS's operational processes.

Direct Traffic Solutions

The complexity of supply chain operations means that delays can create a domino effect downstream, making end-to-end visibility critical to stakeholders in the value chain. With Turvo as their TMS and end-to-end visibility solution provider, DTS now leverages data to create opportunities that were not possible with their old system, which had no central repository to store or access data.

While DTS had considered other transportation management systems, Turvo's intuitive solution was the obvious choice. A drastic 75% reduction in manual processes made workflows more efficient and day-to-day operations easier for employees.

"Before Turvo, it would take us over 100+ clicks to book a load. Now, that number is down to single digits," says Robert Meehan, the President, and CEO of DTS.

"We selected Turvo because of the deep set of tools and features that helped streamline our entire operations from the front offices to the back office," Meehan continues. "As the integration progressed, it became apparent that the true value of Turvo really lies in their people. The entire Turvo team has gone above and beyond in terms of scope of work and training."

Moreover, with the flexibility and operational efficiencies created through partnering with Turvo, DTS plans to double in size within the year. By using the Turvo Academy , DTS significantly reduced training and onboarding time for new employees.

"We believe that a successful partnership is based on honesty and transparency. We loved that the Turvo team were straight shooters at every stage of our talks. They are very forthcoming and candid about where their strengths lie. The flexibility of Turvo TMS integrating with best-of-class industry solutions was a major selling point and ultimately will allow us to serve our customers better," added Mr. Meehan.

