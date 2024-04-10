Southern Reins Logistics Teams Up with Turvo to Enhance 3PL Operations

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Southern Reins Logistics as they elevate their operations to exceed customer expectations.

DALLAS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo Inc . ("Turvo" or "the Company"), provider of a leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announces a strategic partnership with Southern Reins Logistics, a leading full-service provider of customized freight solutions headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Southern Reins Logisitcs

With a commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, Southern Reins Logistics has chosen Turvo as its technology partner to enhance efficiency, visibility, and customer service in its 3PL business. Turvo's modern and intuitive approach, real-time tracking, and available integrations align seamlessly with Southern Reins Logistics' mission to provide transparent freight solutions.

Jake Mathis, Founder & CEO of Southern Reins Logistics, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "Turvo represents the next level of technology that will propel Southern Reins Logistics forward. We believe this partnership will streamline our operations and empower us to achieve unprecedented growth."

Turvo's advanced analytics, the industry's most widely accepted Driver App, and collaborative network capabilities are key to Southern Reins Logistics' continued success.

"Southern Reins Logistics will significantly scale their 3PL operations with Turvo's modern TMS,'' stated Billy Sarracino, CEO of Turvo. "This partnership highlights Turvo's ability to empower market-leading 3PLs to drive continuous growth through our differentiated platform and tech-forward ecosystem."

About Turvo:

Turvo provides a collaborative Transportation Management System (TMS) application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo Collaboration Cloud connects freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers, and carriers to unite supply chain ecosystems, delivering outstanding customer experiences, real-time collaboration, and accelerated growth. The technology unifies internal and external systems, providing one end-to-end solution that streamlines operations, enhances analytics, and automates business processes while eliminating redundant manual tasks. Turvo's customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers and shippers as well as small to mid-sized freight brokers. Turvo is based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com).

