Turvo Partners with Oko to Enhance Supply Chain Operations with Data Automation

This collaboration empowers 3PLs and brokers to rapidly create orders and shipments via email, then post, secure, and manage shipments — all from an intuitive collaborative platform.

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo Inc. ("Turvo" or "the Company"), provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, has partnered with Oko , an innovative technology company that helps organizations navigate the complexities of supply chain management through data automation.

Through this collaboration between Turvo and Oko, 3PLs and brokers can quickly create orders and shipments via email with no data entry using any attachment format (PDF, Excel, email content, etc.).

Oko

"Bringing together Turvo and Oko creates a next-level shipping process that's unmatched in the industry," said Brett Williams, SVP of Sales at Turvo. "Combining our cloud-based, collaborative TMS with Oko's ability to automate shipment creation from email brings increased operational efficiency and an improved customer experience."

"By integrating Oko with Turvo, you can receive automated order and shipment creation for all customers, eliminating manual data entry without changing your current processes," said Sebastian Pedraza, CRO and Co-Founder of Oko.

"The seamless integration between Oko and Turvo allows us to automate order and shipment creation for customers that are not EDI connected, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual data entry," said Anna Shalapinin, Director of Project and Systems Administration at Genpro, an award-winning 3PL company that uses the integrated solution.

The process of creating shipments, accepting bids and tendering for delivery, then tracking carriers to ensure timely delivery, is complex and time-consuming when done manually. With Turvo and Oko, brokers and 3PLs can tap the power of automation to quickly create and manage shipments on behalf of shippers for an unparalleled customer experience.

The partnership between Turvo and Oko reflects a shared commitment to innovation and technology-driven solutions that help customers automate and simplify their shipping processes, increasing efficiency and reducing costs.

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaborative Transportation Management System (TMS) application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo Collaboration Cloud connects freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers, and carriers to unite supply chain ecosystems, delivering outstanding customer experiences, real-time collaboration, and accelerated growth. The technology unifies internal and external systems, providing one end-to-end solution that streamlines operations, enhances analytics, and automates business processes while eliminating redundant manual tasks. Turvo's customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers and shippers, as well as small to mid-sized freight brokers. Turvo is based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Hyderabad, India. Visit www.turvo.com .

About Oko

Oko is the only logistics tool leveraging innovation to deliver logistics automation solutions faster, smarter, and clearer — all so you can problem-solve sooner and deliver a stellar shipping experience. We are committed to delivering greater efficiency for medium to large enterprise logistics providers, carriers, and 3PLs across LTL, TL, air cartage, and container drayage. Our technology lets them streamline shipping processes for clients who don't have access to API or EDI connectivity. They're freed up to do away with the time-consuming, error-prone process of manual entry of shipping data, forever. Visit oko.trade to learn more.

Media Contact:

Samantha Foley

214-263-3547

[email protected]

SOURCE Turvo