Directed Energy Weapons Market size is set to grow by USD 5.31 bn from 2024-2028, development and procurement of advanced technologies in directed energy weapons to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global directed energy weapons market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.31 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Defense and Homeland security), Type (Non-lethal and Lethal), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, DRDO, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corp., Moog Inc., QinetiQ Ltd., Radiance Technologies Inc., Rheinmetall AG, RTX Corp., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Bharat Electronics Ltd, and Northrop Grumman Corp.

Segment Overview

This directed energy weapons market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Defense

1.2 Homeland security Type 2.1 Non-lethal

2.2 Lethal Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Defense- The Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) market is witnessing growth due to increasing moderately-level threats from small drones and enemy ships. Market trends include the development of DEWs for defense applications, such as high-energy lasers and high-powered microwaves. The sea segment, including naval vessels like combat ships, destroyers, and frigates, is a significant market for DEWs. According to a recent report, the DEW market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 10% between 2022 and 2027. Notably, the US Navy has already integrated DEWs into its fleet, and other defense expenditures are expected to follow suit. DEWs are used for various purposes, including countering UAVs and missiles. In August 2022, the US Navy successfully tested a DEW against a drone target.

3.1 North America- The directed energy weapons market in North America is experiencing notable growth, driven by moderate-level threats and technological advancements. Small drones and UAVs are key application areas, with the sea segment exhibiting a CAGR of over 10% through August 2022. Defense expenditures in the region, particularly by the US, are fueling this growth. The US Navy is at the forefront, investing in advanced laser systems for naval vessels, including combat ships, destroyers, and frigates, to counter enemy ships and UAVs. Missile defense is another significant market trend. By August 2022, the US Navy aims to integrate directed energy weapons into its fleet, further enhancing combat capabilities.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The growing use of Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) in naval warfare, particularly on USS Preble and unmanned vehicles. A recent study highlights the deployment of DEWs on naval ships for defense against asymmetric threats, such as guerrilla warfare. DEWs enable surprise attacks and night combat capabilities, making them an essential addition to naval forces. USS Preble's successful testing of DEWs against drones is a significant step forward in this regard. A study reveals that major defense spending nations, including the US on USS Preble, Russia, and China, are advancing in Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) research. India is following suit, with the DRDO confirming DEW development and successful testing of a 2-kW laser weapon against a UAV. The India Laser Science and Technology Center is also working on a 25-kW laser system for naval ships and unmanned vehicles, capable of destroying ballistic missiles at a range over five miles. These advancements underscore the growing importance of DEWs in defense strategies.

Market Challenges

The growing significance of Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations for naval forces. A recent study reveals the USS Preble's successful deployment of DEWs, enhancing situational awareness on naval ships and unmanned vehicles. DEWs, used on USS Preble and unmanned vehicles, enable real-time monitoring and assessment of enemy troops and terrain features. These weapons provide a competitive edge by offering non-lethal options for surveillance and reconnaissance. The naval deployment of DEWs is a key trend in the ISR domain, driving advancements and continued development during the forecast period.

Market Research Overview

The Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) market is a significant and growing sector in the global defense industry. Markets for DEWs include thermal weapons, laser weapons, and kinetic energy weapons. These weapons offer several advantages over traditional weapons, such as the ability to engage targets at long ranges, high precision, and minimal collateral damage. The market for DEWs is driven by several factors, including increasing geopolitical tensions, the need for advanced defense systems, and technological advancements in the field. For instance, the US military has been investing heavily in DEWs, with programs such as the High Energy Laser Mobile Demonstrator and the Advanced Tactical Laser. Moreover, countries like China, Russia, and India are also investing in DEWs to enhance their military capabilities. The major players in the DEW market include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and BAE Systems. These companies are investing in research and development to bring new and advanced DEW systems to the market. In conclusion, the DEW market is a dynamic and growing sector in the defense industry, driven by technological advancements and geopolitical tensions. The market is expected to continue growing at a robust rate in the coming years, with significant investments being made by major players.

