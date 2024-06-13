Director-General of the Taiwan Tourism Administration, Joe Y. Chou, Boosts U.S.-Taiwan Tourism Cooperation

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of Joe Y. Chou, Director-General of the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA), the Taiwan Tourism Workshop showcased Taiwan's abundant tourist attractions, rich cultural heritage, and exceptional travel services. This collaborative effort included partnerships with local governments, travel agencies, airlines, and traditional Taiwanese folk artists.

Mayor John Wu (left) of San Gabriel, California, extends a warm welcome to Joe Y. Chou, Director-General of the Taiwan Tourism Administration (right).

During the event, the TTA unveiled a new logo and slogan, "TAIWAN – Waves of Wonder," highlighting the country's enchanting natural landscapes and vibrant culture. With nearly 100 participants from the Los Angeles travel industry, the event provided a platform for engaging discussions and potential business collaborations. Mayor John Wu of San Gabriel, California, made a special appearance, extending warm wishes and appreciation.

The years 2024 and 2025 have been designated as Taiwan Tourism Years, focusing on attracting North American visitors through key initiatives such as round-island tours, free half-day stopover tours, and cruise travel. These efforts aim to boost Taiwan's presence in the global tourism market.

This tourism workshop in Los Angeles not only fostered valuable business connections but also highlighted Taiwan's remarkable resilience following the Hualien earthquake in April. By focusing on trends like ecotourism and indigenous tourism, Taiwan is paving the way for sustainable travel experiences worldwide. This underscores Taiwan's commitment to environmental conservation and cultural preservation, values that resonate with American travelers seeking authentic and eco-conscious adventures.

About the Taiwan Tourism Administration

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. There are three North American tourism offices located in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration