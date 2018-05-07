Directory for Trusted & Award-Winning Home Care Agencies, BestofHomeCare.com, Relaunching with New Features

REXBURG, Idaho, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Pulse®, the leader in quality management for the home care industry, has announced the upcoming relaunch of BestofHomeCare.com, its online directory of trusted and Best of Home Care award-winning home care agencies. The website is scheduled to be relaunched on Monday, May 14th, 2018. Originally launched in 2013, the site has been remade top-to-bottom with new features focused on helping individuals and families find award-winning home care providers and making it easier to compare the services and quality.
The new website features agency profile pages that offer helpful information for families searching for home care. These profile pages also include client reviews sourced from live phone interviews with verified clients performed by Home Care Pulse. BestofHomeCare.com is designed specifically to highlight home care agencies whose commitment to excellence and consistency in quality goes above and beyond the typical level of care provided.
New site updates and features include:
- 100% verified client reviews for each agency
- Detailed information about the services offered by each agency
- Present and historical Best of Home Care Award information allowing families to better see an agency's track record
- A more user-friendly design focused on simplicity
- An expanded directory of home care agencies featuring hundreds of home care agencies throughout North America
"We want to make it easier for anyone who is seeking home care to find a home care provider they know they can trust," said Aaron Marcum, founder and CEO of Home Care Pulse. "The new BestofHomeCare.com not only provides the information needed to compare different agencies, but also highlights agencies with a proven track record of taking great care of their clients."
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse® leads the industry in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care agencies across North America, Home Care Pulse conducts phone interviews gathering unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers. The feedback and scoring collected in these interviews are used to help agencies better understand the needs of their clients, identify areas for improvement, and improve the quality of care they provide.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/directory-for-trusted--award-winning-home-care-agencies-bestofhomecarecom-relaunching-with-new-features-300644100.html
SOURCE Home Care Pulse
Share this article