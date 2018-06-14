DirectView Reports Strong Upswing in Requests and Orders for Video Surveillance and Access Control Systems

Roger Ralston, DirectView's CEO said, "It's projected that the video surveillance system market will reach a value of $43.8 billion by 2025, and if you gave me that projection a decade ago, I wouldn't have believed it. With advancements in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, a projection like this is not only feasible, it's also something that we at DirectView can relate to. DirectView is seeing a substantial increase in orders this year. The surveillance systems of today are beginning to use AI technology to detect the behaviors that lead to crime like shoplifting, vandalism and terror attacks, all done in real-time."

DirectView management believes 2018 will shatter company records. As previously reported in 10-Q filing, DirectView saw year/year sales growth of 1,689% for the three months ended September 30th, 2017.

Recent Business Highlights

• Platinum Communications - Announced on May 23rd, 2018, DirectView was chosen for the design, installation and service of surveillance and security systems for several locations, including senior living facilities in the Texas region.

• O'niel Digital Solutions - Announced on May 17, 2018, DirectView was chosen to protect a multi-million dollar location for O'niel Digital Solutions in Dallas, Texas.

• Park Avenue Office Towers - Announced on May 1st, 2018, DirectView was chosen to design and implement security and surveillance upgrades for high profile park avenue office towers in New York City.

About DirectView Holdings, Inc.

