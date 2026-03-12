Dirt now has nowhere to hide with the Dyson Spot+Scrub™ Ai, its first wet and dry robot vacuum cleaner

Dyson launches its latest robot which seeks, identifies, and eliminates hidden stains1 using advanced AI

Advanced AI stain detection system

Self-cleaning wet roller : 12-point hydration system delivers fresh heated water while its integrated roller simultaneously lifts and removes stubborn stains. The wet roller cleans itself on every rotation, ensuring every part of your floor is cleaned with fresh water.

Cleans right to the edge : Extending roller extends 1.6in to reach edges.

Cyclonic, bagless bin: Hygienically empties dry debris using 10 powerful Dyson root cyclones.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyson Spot+Scrub™ Ai is Dyson's first robotic vacuum engineered for both wet and dry floor cleaning, uniquely equipped to detect, react, check and clean, identifying and avoiding obstacles, with precision. The Dyson Spot+Scrub™ Ai takes the guesswork out of cleaning, combining AI powered advanced object recognition, smart navigation, and a hygienic self-cleaning wet roller to deliver intelligent cleaning throughout the home 1.

James Dyson

Founder of Dyson

"Dyson engineers have been developing robotic cleaners since the 1990s. We revealed the first DC06 in 2001 and have continued to develop vision technology since then. Now we have engineered a robot that intelligently detects, identifies, and cleans stains, spills and debris, identifying stubborn stains and going over and over them until they are gone, using advanced AI. It is a determined, intelligent, and adaptable machine! The wet roller even cleans itself with fresh water as it rotates, ensuring your floors remain spotless. It vacuums carpets, washes hard floors and cleans itself hygienically – with the Dyson Spot+Scrub™ Ai robot vacuum, dirt now has nowhere to hide."

Intelligent stain removal with AI-powered detection1

Goes over and over stains, until it's gone 2

The Dyson Spot+Scrub™ Ai uses a three-step cleaning approach for consistent and precise cleaning, inspired by how humans spot-clean. It detects invisible stains and dirt with green illumination and an AI-powered camera, reacting and adapting cleaning behavior in real-time, then checks the floor again, continuing to clean until the stain is removed1.

Recognizing nearly 200 types of objects, including common household obstacles like cables and socks, the Dyson Spot+Scrub™ Ai can make intelligent decisions on cleaning routes to avoid missed areas 5.

Owners can also initiate a spot clean via the MyDyson™ app, specifying where they want a targeted clean in their home.

The robot generates a "Clean Map" in the MyDyson™ app after every session, showing where objects were encountered and cleaning took place.

Jake Dyson

Chief Engineer, Dyson

"We first developed robot vacuum cleaners to remove the daily chore of vacuuming, now we are removing the need to manually wash your floors by expanding our robot category to wet and dry all in one cleaning. By combining LiDAR room scanning technology and camera vision systems, the Spot+Scrub™ Ai is able to detect stains and accurately navigate around obstacles, while vacuuming and washing your floors. It continually adapts its cleaning patterns based on real-time detection of debris, sticky spills, and stains. When it detects a stain, the robot performs up to 15 focused cleaning passes over the area, using its HD camera to monitor until the stain is fully removed. Meanwhile, the cleaning roller is continuously washed with heated water on the move, to ensure every area is thoroughly cleaned with a spotless floor finish."

Precisely navigates real homes

The Dyson Spot+Scrub™ Ai uses LiDAR and AI vision to map home layouts, automatically labelling rooms for easier zone cleaning via the MyDyson™ app. The dual-laser system and adaptive software help identify and carefully avoid obstacles – including socks and pet poop – so the robot can operate efficiently in cluttered environments.

Cleans right to the edge

Hygienic wet roller cleans itself on every rotation

The machine features a self-cleaning microfiber wet roller, with a 12-point hydration system which delivers fresh, heated water as it cleans. The hygienic wet roller cleans itself on every rotation, so only clean fibers make contact with the floor surface. The roller mechanism automatically extends 1.6in to allow the Spot+Scrub™ Ai robot to clean right up to the skirting board, addressing areas that often accumulate dirt.

Powerful bagless, cyclonic dock with hands-free emptying

Hygienically empties dry debris using 10 powerful Dyson root cyclones

The bagless, cyclonic dock hygienically empties dry debris using 10 powerful Dyson root cyclones, ensuring optimal performance.

The micro-fiber roller is washed with heated anti-bacterial solution and 140oF water, then dried with 113oF hot air to prevent odor build-up.

Key features:

AI-powered stain detect and elimination 1 : Stain detection system uses a high-resolution camera and green illumination to visually inspect the floor.

Stain detection system uses a high-resolution camera and green illumination to visually inspect the floor. Self-cleaning wet roller: Microfiber stays fresh as you clean.

Microfiber stays fresh as you clean. Extending roller reaches edges for optimal cleaning performance

Auto-dosing and Dyson Probiotic floor cleaning formulation: The precision dosing system automatically dispenses 0.3oz of Dyson cleaning solution to each fresh water fill, removing the need for manual measuring and reducing waste. This automatic dosing is used for both cleaning the floors and maintaining the robot's internal parts, helping keep the entire system hygienic with very little effort needed from the user.

The precision dosing system automatically dispenses 0.3oz of Dyson cleaning solution to each fresh water fill, removing the need for manual measuring and reducing waste. This automatic dosing is used for both cleaning the floors and maintaining the robot's internal parts, helping keep the entire system hygienic with very little effort needed from the user. Powerful bagless, cyclonic dock with up to 100 days capacity 3 : Hygienically empties dry debris using powerful cyclones, removing the need for bags

Hygienically empties dry debris using powerful cyclones, removing the need for bags Object recognition and avoidance for nearly 200 everyday items.

LiDAR and AI-based mapping with adjustable room labelling via the MyDyson™ app.

Buy Direct from Dyson

The Dyson Spot+Scrub™ Ai is available from March 12, 2026 priced at $1,199. To buy, learn more, and experience the Dyson Spot+Scrub™ Ai, visit Dyson stores or https://www.dyson.com/vacuum-cleaners/robot/spot-scrub-ai.

Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai specifications:

Robot Size 14.69" (W) x 14.57" (D) x 4.33" (H) Dock Size 17.32" (W) x 20" (D) x 17.91" (H) Weight Robot – 14.5lb Dock – 19.8lb Navigation technology Embedded DToF LiDAR Object detection and avoidance AI powered Vision Based Stain Detection + LED green light; dual laser; up to 200 object types Mapping LiDAR + AI room labelling, adjustable via app Dust storage format Bagless cyclonic bin; empties dust hygienically, stores debris up to 100 days3, and filters dust particles as small as 0.1 microns4. Water tank storage size Clean water tank: 0.6 gal Dirty water tank: 0.55 gal Mop washing and drying temperatures Mop washing: 140°F Mop drying: 113°F Motor 18 kPa Filtration Filters capture dust particles as small as 0.1 microns Charge time 3 hours for a full charge Intelligence MyDyson™ app connectivity – Clean Map, zone cleaning, machine settings Cleaner head Full-width, self-cleaning microfiber (10.6in); extending edge-to-edge design Lifts 0.4in to avoid carpets and spills Price $1,199

1 AI verification is within the defined parameter. Results may vary depending on the type of stains. Cleaning results may vary depending on the type and severity of stains.

2 Cleaning results may vary depending on the type and severity of stains

3 Based on Dyson internal test data. Actual duration may vary based on cleaning habits, usage frequence, debris and floor surface.

4 Filtration efficiency tested to EN 1822-1: 2019 High efficiency air filters - Part 1 and EN ISO 29463-3: 2018 High-efficiency filters and filter media for removing particles in air - Part 3.

5 Real world performance may vary depending on usage and environment condition

SOURCE Dyson