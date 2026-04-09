Dyson introduces the HushJet™ Mini Cool fan: 17 years of airflow mastery, now in the palm of your hand

Dyson's first portable fan with HushJet™ air projection for powerful cooling.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyson launches its first portable handheld fan: the HushJet™ Mini Cool fan. Engineered for life on the move, a multi-functional fan designed to be used as a wearable, on your desk, or handheld. At just 212g (7.5oz) with a long‑lasting 6‑hour battery1, it keeps you cool wherever the day and night leads. It achieves airflow speeds of up to 25m/s (80 ft/s, 55mph)2, powered by a brushless DC motor spinning at up to 65,000 RPM. With five airflow speeds plus a Boost mode for extra turbo charged power, you can customize cooling to any environment, from gentle airflow during work or travel to fast, refreshing relief in the hottest moments.

Dyson HushJet™ Mini Cool fan Dyson HushJet™ Mini Cool fan Dyson HushJet™ Mini Cool fan

The number 38

At Dyson, 38mm (1.5in) is a special measurement. It's the representation of how we make things smaller, lighter, and better performing – it is in Dyson's engineering DNA. It's similar to the diameter of a watch face but also the diameter shared by the Dyson Supersonic rTM hair dryer, the Dyson PencilVac TM, and now, the HushJet™ Mini Cool fan.

HushJet™ air projection: powerful and pitch-perfect

Dyson's HushJet™ projection delivers up to 25m/s (80 ft/s, 55mph)2 of powerful airflow engineered to cool you fast so you can thrive in life's hottest situations. Whether you're courtside, working at the office, commuting, or at a summer festival, HushJet™ Mini Cool fan keeps you cool in the action, so you never miss a moment that matters. The fan can be handheld on the move, placed on a desk, worn hands‑free, or easily slipped into your pocket or bag thanks to its slim profile.

Acoustics are as important as power. Dyson's obsession with acoustics means tonal comfort: with the HushJet TM nozzle, we've lowered frequencies, eliminated high-pitched whirring, and silenced the sound of whining motors. Resulting in powerful and pitch-perfect cooling.

Dyson Color Materials and Finish Engineer, Holly Holmes:

"With HushJet™ Mini Cool fan, we wanted to create finishes that evoke emotion and context. Bold contrasts for confidence, deep tones for sophistication, and soft hues for calm. It's about making engineering personal."

The HushJet™ Mini Cool fan is available in three finishes:

Stone/Blush: Inspired by mother of pearl, a soft tinted white infused with a delicate blush of pink offers a sense of calm and warmth evoking the inner glow of a pearl shell.

Carnelian/Sky: Carnelian is a vivid evolution of our classic Dyson red bringing it to life with the matte finish and sky blue for a sense of freshness and cooling. [Available May 2026]

Ink/Cobalt: By blending cobalt blue with ink blue, Dyson captures the duality of city living, vibrant and bold, yet elegant and composed. [Available June 2026]

Accessories

The HushJet™ Mini Cool fan comes ready for everyday use with a lanyard, charging stand, USB‑C charging cable, and a travel pouch. For those who want to personalize their experience further, a range of optional add‑ons will be available this summer, including a universal mount designed to fasten to items such as a stroller, as well as a grip clip that securely attaches the fan to bag straps or jackets. These accessories give you even more ways to carry, display, or secure your portable cooling fan.

Buy Direct From Dyson

The Dyson HushJet™ Mini Cool fan is available from April 9, 2026 priced at $99. To buy, learn more, and experience the HushJet™ Mini Cool Fan, visit Dyson stores or https://www.dyson.com/air-treatment/portable-fans/hushjet-mini-cool/stone-blush.

Category Specification Airflow Performance Airflow speed: up to 25m/s (80 ft/s, 55mph) 2

Motor: Brushless DC motor spinning up to 65,000 RPM

Airflow projection: Unique HushJet™ nozzle engineered for focused, efficient airflow and reduced turbulence; quieter tonal profile with lowered high‑frequency noise Acoustics 72.5 dBA in boost mode, 68dBA in speed 5, 52dBA in speed 1 Fan Modes 5 airflow speeds plus Boost mode

Usage modes: Handheld, desk, and wearable (versatile 3‑way use) Battery & Charging Runtime: Up to 6 hours (5000 mAh battery capacity)1

Charging: USB‑C charging cable included, fully charged in 3 hours Weight 212g (7.5oz) Warranty 2-Year Limited Warranty

1 In fan speed 1

2 In boost mode, at a distance of 10cm from the air outlet

SOURCE Dyson