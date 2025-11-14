Sigri Indian BBQ Sparks Northeast Growth with New Signed Agreement in Hillsborough

North Indian Barbecue Franchise Strengthens Its Roots in New Jersey as Franchise Interest Heats Up

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy") concept, Sigri Indian BBQ ("Sigri"), one of the first franchise brands known for delivering authentic North Indian barbecue, has signed a new franchise agreement in Hillsborough, strengthening the Brand's presence in its home state of New Jersey.

Sigri embodies the bold, vibrant spirit of North Indian barbecue, a concept unlike anything else in the franchise space.

The upcoming Hillsborough location will be locally owned and operated with an opening slated for 2026. Led by a seasoned entrepreneur with a background in cybersecurity and technology, they view Sigri as the perfect opportunity to pair their analytical and entrepreneurial mindset with a brand rooted in community and experience.

Founded in 2015, Sigri redefines fast casual dining with a bold and authentic take on North Indian cuisine, inspired by the region's roadside restaurants known as 'dhabas.' The concept blends time-honored cooking techniques and culinary creativity to craft a menu that is both deeply rooted in heritage and approachable.

At the heart of Sigri's experience is the centuries-old art of open-flame cooking, infusing every dish with warmth, depth and smokey flavor. From sizzling kebabs to spiced bowls and kathi rolls, every item pays homage to India's vibrant street food culture – elevated with fresh ingredients and vibrant presentation.

"Every dish at Sigri tells a story rooted in culture, and with the right local entrepreneur's passion behind it, that story comes alive in new ways," said Utkarsh Yadav, co-founder of Sigri. "Having started Sigri here in New Jersey, it's deeply meaningful to see that story evolve through other operators. This next chapter brings new energy and perspective, sharing Sigri's warmth and soul with a new generation of guests."

The Hillsborough announcement follows Sigri's recent Chicago multi-unit agreement, highlighting strong early interest for the emerging North Indian barbecue franchise. Sigri presents a unique opportunity within the thriving ethnic fast casual space – offering a low barrier to entry, flexible footprint and a menu that resonates with today's adventurous consumers. Backed by the experienced team at Craveworthy, franchise partners gain access to full-stack support, industry-leading operations and a streamlined business model designed for scalable growth.

"Sigri embodies the bold, vibrant spirit of North Indian barbecue, a concept unlike anything else in the franchise space," said Samuel Stanovich, SVP of Franchise Leadership at Craveworthy Brands. "Seeing interest ignite so quickly since launching the program has been incredible. Expanding in New Jersey, where the brand first took shape, makes this moment especially meaningful. It's a clear sign that operators are craving concepts with real heart and growth potential."

To learn more about Sigri, please visit https://sigriindianbbqfranchise.com. To learn more about Craveworthy, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com.

About Sigri Indian BBQ

Sigri Indian BBQ takes the ancient tradition of cooking on clay stoves, known as a sigri, to the modern world of quick service, offering a unique and flavorful dining experience built on the mission of authenticity. From tenderly marinated meats to freshly baked naan, Sigri brings the authentic taste of India straight from the sigri to your plate, always prepared with fresh ingredients. Founded by Jagat Parikh, an entrepreneur with a vision, Sigri Indian BBQ aims to fill the void of diverse international food options in its communities. Guided by the culinary expertise of Chef Aarthi, known for her innovative approach to traditional Indian cuisine, Sigri Indian BBQ is on a mission to make these delightful flavors accessible to all, promising a memorable dining journey for its guests. Learn more about Sigri Indian BBQ at https://sigriindianbbqfranchise.com.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Shaquille O'Neal-founded Big Chicken, Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Genghis Grill, Gregorys Coffee, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Smashburgers, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to breathing new life into legacy brands while supercharging emerging concepts. The Company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at www.craveworthybrands.com .

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands