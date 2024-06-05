DIRTY JOBS'S MIKE ROWE SHARES JOURNEY TO GOLD OWNERSHIP

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Television personality Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of Discovery Channel's Dirty Jobs, is exploring the world of gold and how gold ownership works for everyday Americans. In partnership with U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's leading precious metals distributors, Rowe sets out to find the answers to questions about gold's role in personal wealth.

"Like a lot of other Americans, I've spent the last few decades working my tail off. And now I'm beginning to realize the value of protecting that money and to better understand how I can do that with physical gold," says Rowe. "I had questions. I went looking for answers, and I found them at U.S. Money Reserve."

Joining Mike on his journey is Philip N. Diehl, U.S. Money Reserve's President and 35th Director of the U.S. Mint, and Edmund C. Moy, U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist and 38th Director of the United States Mint.

"Education is something we believe in very strongly at U.S. Money Reserve," says Diehl. "The better consumers can understand the real benefits of owning physical gold, the more educated decisions they can make regarding their portfolios. Having Mike go through that process and really get an inside view of how gold coins are made and stored will help a lot of people better understand our industry."

"It's exciting to go on this gold journey with Mike and have a camera crew along to capture it all," Moy says. "We've gotten access to some really exclusive places, including mints and IRA vaults, and spent a lot of time talking about how everything comes together. I think that anyone who wants to be educated about gold and silver will find this video series really helpful."

Over the past several months, Rowe has visited one of America's most secure gold and silver vaults, visited Liechtenstein to observe master coin designers at work, and traveled to Germany for a hands-on education in how pure gold is turned into museum-quality coins.

The latest episodes of "Work Hard. Save Smart." and behind-the-scenes footage of Mike's journey to gold ownership can be viewed exclusively at www.workhardsavesmart.com.

"I've spent most of my career working with regular people, and I think that there's this idea that gold might be for people who have already hit it out of the park or are very wealthy," Rowe says. "But for the average family, I've learned gold is real and relevant. I want to share this journey with everyone who wants to learn more, just as I did."

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at usmr.com

About Mike Rowe

Mike Rowe is an Emmy award–winning TV host, producer, narrator, podcaster, spokesman, bestselling author, recording artist, and America's leading advocate for the skilled trades. As the CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, he's awarded nearly $7 million in work-ethic scholarships and led a national effort to reintroduce shop class into high schools, which he's delighted is working.

Dirty Jobs has not only aired every week for the last 20 years, but it has served as an incubator for dozens of similar programs and launched a new genre of work-related television. Mike has also hosted and produced Somebody's Gotta Do It for CNN, Six Degrees for Discovery, The Story Behind the Story for TBN, and Returning the Favor for Facebook. He's narrated dozens of series and documentaries, including How the Universe Works, Bearing Sea Gold, Planet Earth, and Deadliest Catch. If you've ever seen a wildebeest get eaten by a crocodile or a hyena on National Geographic, it was probably Mike who told you about it.

As a spokesman, Mike has represented Ford, Hewlett Packard, Caterpillar, Motorola, and many Fortune 500 companies. He is excited to learn more about gold and other precious metals with the help of U.S. Money Reserve.

His podcast, The Way I Heard It, has been downloaded nearly 300 million times and features original short stories as well as extended interviews with dirty jobbers, mad scientists, serial entrepreneurs, do-gooders, and other people Mike believes you should know.

Prior to Dirty Jobs, Rowe freelanced in the entertainment business for nearly 20 years. His career began when he crashed an audition for the Baltimore Opera Company, where he wound up singing for seven seasons, and then very nearly ended when he was fired from QVC, for reasons he now admits were "entirely justifiable."

Rowe currently resides in Northern California.

