DISC Sports & Spine Center Releases E-Book About Lumbar Back Surgery

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center (DISC)—a leader in minimally invasive spine care, orthopedics, sports medicine, and pain management—released a new e-book today, titled "Lumbar Back Surgery: Less Invasive Procedures May Result in Better Outcomes." The e-book is designed to help potential candidates for surgery consider all of their options and make informed decisions regarding lumbar (lower) back surgery.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke states that approximately 80 percent of adults will experience lower back pain at some point during their lives. Lower back pain is also a leading cause of job-related disability and missed days from work.1 Adults suffering from severe or ongoing back pain are likely to seek medical attention, and in select cases, surgery may be advised.

According to DISC's CEO, Dr. Robert S. Bray Jr., when it comes to lumbar back surgery, candidates are often unaware that a minimally invasive outpatient procedure may be all that's needed to help them feel better. When a patient is an appropriate candidate, a less invasive surgical option can produce equal outcomes to a more complex spinal surgery while allowing for fewer complications and a quicker recovery.

DISC's e-book encourages candidates to explore this process. From finding an accurate diagnosis to understanding common types of lumbar back surgery, it provides guidance so candidates know what to look for and what questions to ask along the way. Ultimately, potential candidates should feel educated and empowered when considering their lumbar back surgery options. The e-book can be accessed here.

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center (DISC) in Newport Beach is California's premier specialty center, providing the full scope of spine care, orthopedic care, pain management, and sports medicine. DISC has set a new standard for high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery and for arthroscopy in an outpatient setting, both safely and on a cost-effective basis. DISC operates a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center in Newport Beach. DISC, which accepts most major insurance plans, is also the official medical services provider for Red Bull. For more information, call 949-988-7800 or visit http://discmdgroup.com.

1 "Low Back Pain Fact Sheet." National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/Patient-Caregiver-Education/Fact-Sheets/Low-Back-Pain-Fact-Sheet

SOURCE DISC Sports & Spine Center

Related Links

http://discmdgroup.com

