DISC Sports & Spine Center Returns to Los Angeles with New Marina Del Rey Medical Office

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") has returned to Los Angeles with a sleek, new office in Marina del Rey specializing in spine, orthopedics and pain management. Featuring a tech-forward vibe unlike traditional medical offices, the fully equipped physician's clinic is providing advanced diagnostics, a body composition program, nutrition and blood profile screenings, IV therapy, rehabilitation and expanded conservative care.

DISC's Marina del Rey location, which expands patient access throughout Southern California, is a new kind of doctor's office: a sports and spine clinic with a true, whole-patient approach. DISC has returned to Los Angeles with a modern, fully equipped clinic in Marina del Rey.

DISC's Marina del Rey location – on the modern SteelWave campus at 4551 Glencoe Ave., Suite 145, Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (get directions) – supplements the reach of its Newport Beach facility and surgery center, providing greater patient access throughout Southern California. DISC physicians now offering appointment options in the new clinic include spine surgeons Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr., Dr. Grant D. Shifflett, Dr. Neel P. Shah and Dr. Ali H. Mesiwala, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Andrew Bulczynski and pain management specialist Dr. Puja Shah, with other specialists expected to rotate in as well.

"From Day 1, DISC has focused on elevating the patient experience through benchmarking the quality of our spine, orthopedic and pain management care," said DISC founding director Dr. Bray in making the announcement. "This launch furthers that commitment by providing a new kind of doctor's office, a sports and spine clinic with a true, whole-patient approach. We look forward to sharing more on the expansion of our service lines in the coming months."

Added Dr. Shifflett: "I'm excited that we have expanded the access of care for our patients with the convenience of two office locations in Southern California, not to mention the new clinic's state-of-the-art diagnostics, screening and conservative therapies we can now offer them."

