DISC Sports & Spine Doctors Earn Prestigious Recognition

Multiple DISC physicians have been honored by Southern California Super Doctors and OCMA's Physicians of Excellence.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") proudly announces that several of its doctors are being recognized for their work in delivering complex, minimally invasive spine care to patients across Southern California.

The prestigious honors were bestowed this month by two separate peer-driven organizations – The Southern California Super Doctors® and the Orange County Medical Association's 2023 Physicians of Excellence. Eight different DISC doctors are named this year as follows:

DISC Sports & Spine Center's state-of-the-art clinic in Marina del Rey sits adjacent to its newest surgery center, launching Q2 2023.

"When I founded DISC, my vision was to take the quality of spine care to the highest level, all within a state-of-the-art outpatient environment," said Dr. Bray. "Over the years, we have assembled a team of physicians who share that commitment to excellence, and it's a real honor to see them recognized by peers."

Since 2005, MSP Communications, has published its widely regarded, peer-reviewed Super Doctors lists across the country in newspapers, inserts and magazine special sections devoted to Super Doctors. The number of doctors appearing on the list in any given year is limited to approximately five percent of the region's active physicians. The special Rising Star designation recognizes the accomplishments of physicians in practice for 10 years or less. Honorees are also found online at www.superdoctors.com.

Now in its 19th year, the Physicians of Excellence program has become recognized as a fair and unbiased selection process identifying those physicians in the community who have exhibited the skills, training and commitment to their patients and the community to stand out above their peers as physicians of excellence. http://www.ocma.org/news-events/programs/physicians-of-excellence.aspx

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's premier provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center in Newport Beach and full-service clinic in Marina del Rey, DISC has set a new standard for high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery and orthopedic sports medicine surgery in an outpatient setting, both safely and on a cost-effective basis. DISC, which accepts most major insurance plans, is a subsidiary of Trias MD, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, and also an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

