DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach Now Enrolling Patients in Clinical Study on Artificial Disc Replacement

DISC Sports & Spine Center

28 Nov, 2023, 08:46 ET

Drs. Ali H. Mesiwala and Grant D. Shifflett are participating in the two-level pivotal study involving safety and effectiveness of the Orthofix M6-C™ artificial cervical disc compared to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Committed to supporting research vital to the field of spinal care, DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach ("DISC") has announced its participation in a clinical study on artificial disc replacement and is now enrolling qualified patients. Candidates may include patients between the ages of 18 and 75 who have been told they need cervical (neck) surgery at two consecutive levels (among other requirements).

Orthofix M6-C™ artificial cervical disc at 2 adjacent vertebral levels.
Drs. Ali H. Mesiwala and Grant D. Shifflett – both board-certified, fellowship-trained spine surgeons at DISC – are joining other experts in some 30 clinical sites participating in this research across the country. The study's primary objective is to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Orthofix M6-C™ artificial cervical disc (already FDA-approved for single-level surgical procedures) in patients with contiguous two-level symptomatic cervical radiculopathy with or without cord compression. Results will then be compared with those in patients receiving anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF).

Artificial disc replacement surgery is very similar to ACDF surgery. Both procedures remove the damaged disc. However, when the deteriorated disc is removed for disc replacement, the space in between the vertebrae is filled with a specialized implant called an artificial disc, instead of a bone graft. The artificial disc is designed to restore the spacing between the vertebrae while allowing some motion.

With its track record as a national leader in outpatient spine and its team's extensive experience performing advanced motion preservation techniques, DISC is ideally positioned to participate in such research. 

"The DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach has put in over 3,000 cervical artificial discs since 2018, and we are well-versed in the surgery's motion-preservation qualities," said Dr. Mesiwala. "I think it's important to stay actively involved in research to improve patient care, so I was eager to be part of a study that will enhance our learnings and discovery."

Added Dr. Shifflett: "As pioneers in minimally invasive spine surgeries and techniques, we always welcome the opportunity to help advance the field while informing the treatment options available to patients."

Patients who wish to find out if they qualify for this study may visit https://www.discmdgroup.com/adr-clinical-study/.

About DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach is a purpose-built outpatient facility focused on providing patients the safest, most advanced minimally invasive spine surgery, orthopedic sports medicine, total joint replacement and pain management. DISC is a subsidiary of TriasMD, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, and also an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

Media Contact:
Kristien Brada-Thompson
760-274-6393
[email protected] 

SOURCE DISC Sports & Spine Center

