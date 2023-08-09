DISC/Modern Luxury Cocktail Reception Honored LA's 2023 'Top Doctors' and Unveiled Next-Level Surgery Center

Attendees toured the new DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey, honored VIP guests and enjoyed special, hands-on demonstrations.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 350 local doctors, athletes, celebrities and business leaders descended on Marina del Rey for a special cocktail reception co-hosted by DISC Sports & Spine Center and Modern Luxury Angeleno . The event, which took place Thursday evening (8/3), celebrated LA's 2023 class of Castle Connolly-ranked "Top Doctors" while giving attendees a first look at the region's newest ambulatory surgery center (ASC).

TriasMD CEO James H. Becker addresses attendees at the DISC-Modern Luxury VIP reception honoring LA's 'Top Doctors' and unveiling the new DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey. [photo credit, Philip Macias, Modern Luxury] One of two state-of-the-art operating rooms in the new DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey, each with Zeiss microscopes and the NuVasive Pulse platform. [photo credit: Philip Macias, Modern Luxury]

Festivities began with a tour of the new DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey, a custom-built, 11,000-square-foot outpatient facility that will greatly expand LA's access to next-level minimally invasive spine surgery, orthopedics and pain management. Attendees were the first to see the ASC's two state-of-the-art operating rooms with Zeiss microscopes and NuVasive's Pulse platform, a PACU bay, four private patient rooms (including a luxury suite), family lounge, private consult room and modern waiting room, a facility designed by Taylor Design and constructed by Cannon Building . Watch videos about the new ASC and event HERE.

The party then opened up into the spacious courtyard separating the new ASC from DISC's existing clinic, where lively music, cocktails, an ice-sculptured raw bar and other delicious light bites awaited guests. Red Bull's Athlete Performance Center provided additional drinks beneath their tents while partners NuVasive, Globus Medical, Zeiss and Lucid Motors provided hands-on demonstrations.

After Modern Luxury Angeleno toasted LA's Top Doctors, DISC founding director Robert S. Bray, Jr. and CEO of parent company TriasMD James H. Becker thanked the evening's sponsors and special guests, and shared their vision behind the new ASC.

"Simply put, our mission is to take the great care that Dr. Bray and team have been delivering for years and scale it to the right places so more people can take advantage of the superior quality and excellence," Becker told the crowd.

DISC's renowned team of physician partners include pioneers in minimally invasive spine surgery, orthopedics and chronic pain management. Their work has been instrumental in helping pro athletes and others get newer motion-preserving surgeries like artificial disc replacement that help them return to action both more quickly and safely.

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's leading provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With state-of-the-art surgery centers in Newport Beach, Marina del Rey and Valencia, as well as comprehensive clinics throughout Southern California, DISC has set a new benchmark for high-quality, minimally invasive care in the outpatient setting. Accepted by most major insurance plans, DISC is dedicated to expanding patient access while prioritizing safety and cost-effectiveness. DISC is a subsidiary of TriasMD (a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company) and an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

About TriasMD

TriasMD is a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs. Using the successful, data-driven model created by DISC Sports & Spine Center, TriasMD positions facilities to thrive, building a clinically integrated network of providers and monitoring the network's quality. The company's value proposition is built on three key pillars: 1) expanding patient access to leading providers and improving outcomes, 2) creating collaborative partnerships across payors and healthcare institutions to optimize the surgical experience, and 3) standardizing quality assurance for complex surgical procedures in an outpatient setting through business intelligence and analytics. For more information, visit www.triasmd.com .

