Disconnected IT and OT Systems Undermine Utility Modernization Efforts, Reveals Info-Tech Research Group

As utilities scale digital initiatives, persistent disconnects between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) are driving fragmented systems and rising integration costs. Insights from Info-Tech Research Group highlight how this divide limits operational impact. The firm's newly published blueprint, Extend Enterprise Architecture to Operational Technology for Utilities, outlines a structured approach to apply enterprise architecture across OT environments, helping organizations align systems, improve interoperability, and strengthen long-term planning.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Utilities are investing heavily in digital technologies, but many are still struggling to translate that investment into operational impact. A key reason, according to Info-Tech Research Group's new findings, is the persistent disconnect between enterprise architecture (EA) and operational technology (OT), which limits coordination, visibility, and long-term planning.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Three-Phase Approach to Extending Enterprise Architecture Into Operational Technology (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The global research and advisory firm's newly published blueprint, Extend Enterprise Architecture to Operational Technology for Utilities, provides a practical approach to bridging IT and OT through EA, enabling utilities to align systems, standardize integration, and support initiatives such as advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and smart grid modernization.

"Utilities cannot realize the full value of digital transformation without bridging the divide between enterprise architecture and operational technology," says Bevin Chau, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Extending EA into OT creates a unified foundation for decision-making, enabling organizations to manage complexity, improve resilience, and accelerate innovation across the enterprise."

Key Challenges Utilities Face in Aligning IT and Operational Technology

Info-Tech's blueprint details the persistent challenges that utilities face when integrating IT and OT, including conflicting design priorities, long OT asset lifecycles, evolving regulatory requirements, and limited cross-domain expertise. Without a unified architectural approach, these challenges lead to fragmented planning, duplicated systems, and rising costs.

The firm's findings emphasize that extending EA practices across business, data, application, security, and technology domains enables utilities to:

Improve interoperability across IT and OT systems.

Reduce integration complexity and technical debt.

Strengthen cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

Align technology investments with business outcomes.

Accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

By applying EA consistently across both environments, utilities can move away from siloed decision-making and toward a coordinated, enterprise-wide strategy.

Info-Tech's Three-Phase Approach to Extending Enterprise Architecture Into Operational Technology

To support IT leaders in utilities as they bridge EA and OT, Info-Tech's Extend Enterprise Architecture to Operational Technology for Utilities blueprint outlines a three-phase framework with clear roles across both domains:

Evaluate OT capabilities and business context

Enterprise architects, OT leaders, and business stakeholders work together to map OT capabilities to organizational priorities and identify where EA can provide structure and visibility. Assess how existing EA practices support OT

Architecture and governance teams evaluate current maturity, uncover gaps across EA domains, and define where standards, processes, and oversight need to evolve. Apply EA through a practical use case

Using AMI as a reference, architects and OT specialists demonstrate how EA can guide integration, data flow, and lifecycle planning in a real-world scenario that can be replicated across other initiatives.

Following the structured approach outlined in Info-Tech's blueprint, utilities can extend EA incrementally, avoiding large-scale disruption while building a stronger foundation for IT/OT convergence.

"Organizations that successfully integrate EA across IT and OT are better positioned to reduce costs and complexity while improving their ability to respond more quickly to regulatory and market pressures," explains Chau. "More importantly, they gain the structure needed to scale digital initiatives without introducing new fragmentation."

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Bevin Chau, and access to the complete Extend Enterprise Architecture to Operational Technology for Utilities blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group