Discord Introduces a New Commerce Experience for Gaming Communities

Marvel Rivals chosen as the first partner to integrate shopping and gifting natively across Discord

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Discord today announced the introduction of a new way for players to find, buy, and gift in-game digital goods from chat, friends' Wishlists, and directly within official game communities on Discord. The capability will be introduced with Marvel Rivals, a breakout game from 2024, which hit 10 million players in 72 hours, generated $100+ million in its first month*, and built a 4+ million-member Discord community.

Discord has long been where players share and discover games with their friends, and this capability delivers ease and convenience to Discord users and developers alike. For game developers, the ability to sell digital goods on Discord provides a new opportunity to reach highly engaged audiences and expand their reach beyond their owned community, significantly increasing their pool of potential buyers.

"We've learned a lot from building our own commerce experiences on Discord over the past two years. We've seen strong momentum with our Shop, where buying digital goods has become an integral part of how our players express themselves and celebrate their friendships," said Stanislav Vishnevskiy, CTO and co-founder at Discord. "Notably, nearly 20% of Shop purchases are gifted - this is becoming a core purchasing behavior we see on Discord. Our teams have been innovating on how to make social commerce natural and seamless and now we're giving game developers the opportunity to benefit from these dynamics."

A Win-Win for Players and Developers

The new commerce experience taps into Discord's communities to offer players a new way to engage with each other, express themselves, and celebrate their favorite games together. Through Wishlists and gifting, players have another way to signal what they play, what they like, and what they want, transforming everyday interactions into moments of generosity and celebration.

With this experience, players on Discord will be able to:

Browse and buy in-game cosmetics, including bundles, for items like Costumes, Emotes, Emojis, MVPs, Nameplates, and Sprays right inside the official Marvel Rivals Discord community

Create Wishlists and view friends' Wishlists on their profile

Gift in-game items through DMs; you don't have to play Marvel Rivals to send a gift to someone who does

Instantly access purchased items in-game through Discord's account-linking system

Discord has been expanding its platform to help game developers tap into the world's largest and most engaged community of players to fuel the success of their games. Earlier this year, Discord introduced social layer integration with account linking capabilities that deepen player connection and drive up to 48% longer playtime. These commerce capabilities give developers yet another path to leverage Discord as a competitive advantage and create new revenue opportunities while enhancing how players discover, share, and celebrate games.

With this experience, developers can:

Reach non-player audiences . Gifting isn't limited to players of the game, so friends can purchase items for one another, increasing the number of potential buyers.

. Gifting isn't limited to players of the game, so friends can purchase items for one another, increasing the number of potential buyers. Extend the in-game economy into their official Discord communities, creating opportunities to monetize both pre- and post-gaming experiences and growing the overall player economy in ways that complement their existing storefronts and platforms.

into their official Discord communities, creating opportunities to monetize both pre- and post-gaming experiences and growing the overall player economy in ways that complement their existing storefronts and platforms. Build on existing gifting behavior on Discord. Gifting is already core to Discord's culture – around 20% of all Shop purchases are gifts, and that number jumps to nearly 30% during the holidays and seasonal moments – making in-game item gifting a natural evolution of how people use Discord to connect and celebrate together.

"Discord is home to every type of game and gaming community – from indie developers building alongside their most passionate fans to the world's largest franchises with millions of players," said Vishnevskiy. "Our goal is to build experiences that serve every developer and player, enhancing connection and engagement around the games people love, regardless of size or scale."

Availability and What's Next

Live in time for Marvel Rivals' first anniversary and the holiday gifting season, this initial phase will initially support USD purchases on the Discord desktop client, for players in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Oceania. Additional regions and platform support will be explored in the future.

About Discord

Discord is the communications platform that enables you to build meaningful connections around the joy of playing games through voice, video, and text features. As a communications platform purposely built for people who play multiplayer games, Discord has a highly engaged community of +200 million monthly active users who spend a combined 1.9 billion hours playing games each month across thousands of game titles. Headquartered in San Francisco, Discord is free to download at Discord.com with an optional subscription offering called Nitro that offers enhanced streaming and customization features.

