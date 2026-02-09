Discord Launches Teen-by-Default Settings Globally

Teen-by-default settings to roll out globally for all Discord users, enhancing age-appropriate protections while maintaining privacy, community, and meaningful connection on the platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Discord is announcing enhanced teen safety features rolling out globally that reinforce its long-standing commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive experience for users over the age of 13. As part of this update, all new and existing users worldwide will have a teen-appropriate experience by default, with updated communication settings, restricted access to age-gated spaces, and content filtering that preserves the privacy and meaningful connections that define Discord.

Beginning with a phased global rollout to new and existing users in early March, users may be required to engage in an age-verification process to change certain settings or access sensitive content. This includes age-restricted channels, servers, or commands and select message requests.

"Nowhere is our safety work more important than when it comes to teen users, which is why we are announcing these updates in time for Safer Internet Day. Rolling out teen-by-default settings globally builds on Discord's existing safety architecture, giving teens strong protections while allowing verified adults flexibility. We design our products with teen safety principles at the core and will continue working with safety experts, policymakers, and Discord users to support meaningful, long-term wellbeing for teens on the platform." – Savannah Badalich, Head of Product Policy at Discord.

Privacy-Forward Age Assurance

Age assurance is the foundation of this new experience and is designed to respect Discord users' privacy and choice. Discord users can choose to use facial age estimation or submit a form of identification to its vendor partners, with more options coming in the future. Additionally, Discord will implement its age inference model, a new system that runs in the background to help determine whether an account belongs to an adult, without always requiring users to verify their age. Some users may be asked to use multiple methods if more information is needed to assign an age group.

Key privacy protections of Discord's age-assurance approach include:

On-device processing: Video selfies for facial age estimation never leave a user's device.

Video selfies for facial age estimation never leave a user's device. Quick deletion : Identity documents submitted to our vendor partners are deleted quickly— in most cases, immediately after age confirmation.

: Identity documents submitted to our vendor partners are deleted quickly— in most cases, immediately after age confirmation. Straightforward verification: In most cases, users complete the process once and their Discord experience adapts to their verified age group. Users may be asked to use multiple methods only when more information is needed to assign an age group.

In most cases, users complete the process once and their Discord experience adapts to their verified age group. Users may be asked to use multiple methods only when more information is needed to assign an age group. Private status: A user's age verification status cannot be seen by other users.

After completing a chosen method, users will receive confirmation via a direct message from Discord's official account . A user's assigned age group can also be viewed at any time in "My Account" settings. Users can always go to "My Account" settings to appeal their assigned age group by retrying the process. Discord prompts users to age-assure only within Discord and currently does not send emails or text messages about its age assurance process or results.

Default Safety Settings

Starting in early March, all new and existing Discord users globally will be assigned new default settings that support age-appropriate experiences while keeping privacy front and center:

Content Filters: Discord users will need to be age-assured as adults in order to unblur sensitive content or turn off the setting.

Discord users will need to be age-assured as adults in order to unblur sensitive content or turn off the setting. Age-gated Spaces – Only users who are age-assured as adults will be able to access age-restricted channels, servers, and app commands.

– Only users who are age-assured as adults will be able to access age-restricted channels, servers, and app commands. Message Request Inbox: Direct messages from people a user may not know are routed to a separate inbox by default, and access to modify this setting is limited to age-assured adult users.

Direct messages from people a user may not know are routed to a separate inbox by default, and access to modify this setting is limited to age-assured adult users. Friend Request Alerts: People will receive warning prompts for friend requests from users they may not know.

People will receive warning prompts for friend requests from users they may not know. Stage Restrictions: Only age-assured adults may speak on stage in servers.

Last year, Discord successfully launched a teen-by-default experience in the UK and Australia, and this global rollout builds on that approach to deliver consistent, age-appropriate protections worldwide.

Giving Teens a Seat at the Table: Introducing the Discord Teen Council

Along with enhanced teen safety features, Discord is announcing recruitment for its inaugural Teen Council, a teen advisory body that brings authentic teen perspectives into how Discord shapes their experience. The Teen Council will consist of 10-12 teens and will help ensure Discord understands - not assumes - what teens need, how they build meaningful connections, and what makes them feel safe and supported online.

By embedding diverse teen perspectives directly into decision-making, the Council will help ensure Discord's safety features are protective while balancing teen privacy and autonomy. Council input will inform future product features, policies, and educational resources, grounding Discord's approach in how teens connect through gaming, shared interests, and online communities. Interested teens aged 13-17 can apply to participate in the Teen Council at the link here from now until May 1, 2026.

Discord's teen-appropriate experience by default builds on Discord's broader safety ecosystem, which includes tools and resources such as Ignore , Family Center , Teen Safety Assist , Warning System , Guardian's Guide , and more. Together, these efforts reflect Discord's commitment to creating privacy-forward, age-appropriate experiences that empower teens to engage thoughtfully, connect meaningfully, and develop lifelong digital well-being skills.

