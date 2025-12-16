Discount Power, Inc. Modernizes Operations with VertexOne's Cloud-Based CIS & EDI Solutions

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne, a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, announced today that electricity and natural gas provider, Discount Power, Inc. has successfully gone live with VertexOne's leading billing and customer information system (CIS), VXretail, and electronic data interchange (EDI) solution, VXexchange.

Discount Power, Inc., which serves residential customers across Massachusetts, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Ohio, has completed a seamless migration of its customer base to VertexOne's systems while simultaneously expanding into the New Hampshire market. The on-time and on-budget transition supports both electric and natural gas services, and equips the company with modern tools to manage growth, streamline operations, and navigate evolving market and regulatory conditions.

"The migration was executed flawlessly with no disruption to our operations or our customers, and we've already seen significant improvements in our ability to manage and grow our business across multiple markets," said Gino Tarantino, Chief Financial Officer at Discount Power, Inc.

Tarantino said the company chose VertexOne for its integrated solutions, which give the energy provider real-time operational control, enhanced reporting capabilities, and the agility it needs to quickly adapt to changing market conditions and regulatory requirements with ease. And the system's seamless integration with Discount Power's third-party risk management and TPV partners, Tarantino added, further ensures continued operational excellence.

"As we continue to grow our footprint in the competitive energy market, VertexOne's software gives us the scalability and automation we need to focus on what matters most, delivering value to our customers," Tarantino said.

"Discount Power's rapid migration and successful launch reflects the strength of our solution and our shared commitment to customer satisfaction," Ananda Goswami, VertexOne Senior Vice President of Sales Strategy, said. "Complex multi-state migrations require sophisticated technology and deep industry expertise, and Discount Power's success exemplifies VertexOne's ability to deliver enterprise-grade solutions that support growth while maintaining reliability, compliance, and customer satisfaction."

For more on VertexOne's EDI CIS/Billing System for Retail Energy, visit: vertexone.ai/products/vxretail

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone.ai.

About Discount Power, Inc.

Discount Power, Inc., based in Shelton, Connecticut, is a licensed competitive retail electricity supplier serving residential and commercial customers across deregulated markets in the Northeast. The company is committed to providing straightforward, reliable, and competitively priced electricity supply options that empower customers to manage their energy costs with confidence. With a focus on transparency, value, and customer service, Discount Power continues to expand its footprint while delivering dependable energy solutions backed by industry expertise.

