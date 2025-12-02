VertexOne CCO Tina Santizo Named 'Queen Maker' by Women's Energy Alliance for Mentorship and Leadership in Energy Sector

Award celebrates women empowering women in the energy industry; highlights Santizo's 25 years of leadership at VertexOne

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne, a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, is proud to announce that Chief Client Officer, Tina Santizo, has been named the recipient of the Queen Maker award on behalf of the Women's Energy Alliance (WEA), a networking organization uniting women in the energy industry.

The Queen Maker award, one of three new honors introduced this year by the WEA, recognizes women who go the extra mile to help other women through volunteerism and mentorship capacity.

VertexOne Chief Client Officer, Tina Santizo

Santizo's heralded specifically for "proving what dedication, learning, and grit can achieve," her nominator wrote. Adding, "she [Santizo] solves problems quickly, builds strong teams, and delivers results that last. She mentors rising leaders, creates clear processes, and treats people with fairness and respect. Her story is one of loyalty and impact, elevating the company while lifting others. Recognizing Tina is recognizing 25 years of steady leadership and the example she sets for women in our industry."

The three new awards were created in 2024 to celebrate women driving innovation and inclusion across the energy industry. In addition to the Queen Maker award, WEA also presented:

Her Hustle: Awarded to a well-respected woman for their overall contributions to the energy industry.

SHERO: Awarded in recognition of a woman whose dedication, support, and hard work are essential to the success of her organization. A woman who goes above and beyond to make an impact without necessarily seeking the spotlight herself.

"This recognition is deeply meaningful because it reflects something I care about most, helping others succeed," said Santizo. "Throughout my career, I've learned that delivering great customer experiences starts with empowering people—our teams, our clients, and the communities we serve. I'm honored to be seen by others as having this type of meaningful impact."

Santizo has been a driving force at VertexOne for more than 25 years. In her role as Chief Client Officer, Santizo champions the company's mission to elevate every interaction between VertexOne and its clients and leads initiatives that strengthen operational excellence and deepen client relationships. Santizo's leadership continues to advance VertexOne's position as the industry's premier customer experience company serving the energy and utility sector.

