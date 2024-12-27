Discount Tire Acquires Desert Ridge Corporate Center in Phoenix

Leading Retailer Has Been Tenant at 12-acre Campus Since 2019

PHOENIX, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire through its affiliated real estate division, Halle Properties, LLC, closed on the purchase of Desert Ridge Corporate Center I and II in Phoenix. Desert Ridge includes 275,208-square-feet of multi-tenant use office space across two four-story office buildings originally constructed in 2005 and 2007.

Discount Tire currently occupies an entire floor at Desert Ridge, which houses a part of the leading national retailer's corporate functions. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, Discount Tire operates more than 1,200 tire retail stores across the U.S. and a robust online tire and wheel shopping experience. The company employs more than 3,500 people in Arizona and consistently ranks among America's top performing brands for customer service.

"Acquiring additional office space that many of our people already know and enjoy helps secure our near-term future to create the best, positive working experience while also providing flexibility as we evaluate the needs of our growing operations and corporate presence in Arizona," said Dean Muglia, Chief Executive Officer at Discount Tire.

The 12.196-acre Desert Ridge site is located 4.7 miles from Discount Tire headquarters and one mile from the 35-acre site Discount Tire acquired in December 2022. Desert Ridge is designed as a highly amenitized property with a three-level parking structure and nearby access to more than 30 dining and shopping options and the 1.2 million square-feet Desert Ridge Marketplace retail center.

About Discount Tire

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

