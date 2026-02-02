Discount Tire Recognized in Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2026

National tire and wheel retailer ranked among the top 100 US companies list

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor recently announced the Best Places To Work 2026 list, featuring Discount Tire as a top U.S. employer for the tire retailer's people-focused culture and career growth opportunities. The brand ranked among the top 100 U.S. companies and appeared as No. 14 on the Glassdoor Best Places To Work in Consumer Services. To qualify, companies must have more than 1,000 U.S.-based employee reviews on Glassdoor and achieve an overall company rating of 3.5 or greater.

"We treat our people like family," said Chief Executive Officer Dean Muglia. "We're honored to be recognized by both current and former employees and Glassdoor as a best place to work. We strive every day to deliver the most inviting, easy, and safe experience possible for our people and our customers."

Discount Tire is committed to growing the careers of its more than 30,000 full- and part-time employees. The company offers comprehensive training and leadership development programs, competitive benefits, and a company culture dedicated to serving others and inspiring its people to pursue their goals. Discount Tire previously received top rankings from Glassdoor from 2018 to 2021.

"Through six and a half decades of growth, our primary commitments have stayed true: We want to take care of people and help make more dreams come true," said Executive Chairman Michael Zuieback.

Discount Tire is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has more than 1,250 stores across 40 states. For those interested in becoming a part of the Discount Tire family, visit www.careers.discounttire.com to learn more.

About Discount Tire

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,250 stores in 40 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire recommendation tool, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com .

