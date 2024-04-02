Discount Tire Acquires Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers

Leading Tire Retailer Adds Six Locations in Chicago Area, Growing Auto Maintenance Services

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, acquired the retail tire and automotive maintenance operations of Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers in a transaction that included six locations and closed March 31, 2024. Suburban Tire offers customers throughout the Chicago area alignments, services for brakes, batteries, and steering and suspension, as well as a tires and wheels business.

Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, Discount Tire is the largest family-owned tire retail business in the U.S., operating more than 1,200 stores and a robust online shopping experience through its Tire Rack brand and Treadwell online research tool. Discount Tire previously acquired the full-service automotive repair operations of Dunn Tire (25 locations in New York and Pennsylvania) and Saint Louis-based Ellisville Tire & Service.

"Discount Tire is pleased to increase our service offerings to consumers and to fleet operators in and around Chicago," said Christian Roe, Discount Tire's chief revenue officer. "Suburban Tire's commitment to treating customers right and focusing on safety by providing expert technicians supports Discount Tire's goal of making the tire, wheel, and auto service experience inviting, easy, and safe."

Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers began in 1976 when founders Duke and Susan Leffler opened its first location in Chicago. After nearly 50 years of serving the community and expanding to a multilocation regional chain, the family-owned business is operated today by third-generation family member Nathan Leffler and his father, Steve Leffler, alongside Gordon Leffler, son of the founders Duke and Susan. Gordon and Nathan will continue to manage the brand's day-to-day retail and service operations reporting to Earl Davidson and Chris Adams at Discount Tire, who have oversight of the company's full-service business segment.

"We are pleased to join the Discount Tire brand and continue to serve customers across Chicago with the level of care our family has practiced for decades," said Gordon Leffler. "For our team at Suburban Tire, Discount Tire's culture and how it treats its people were an important part of our decision on the future."

Suburban Tire retail management and store employees at the six locations acquired will remain employed. The six locations will continue to operate under the Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers brand name.

"The team at Suburban Tire has long upheld a reputation of quality service, expert employees, and a dedicated focus on safety that we are proud to help continue and expand into the future," said Chris Adams, senior vice president of Fleet and Full Service at Discount Tire.

For more information, visit discounttire.com or suburbantire.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania and recently acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire and Suburban Tire. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

Contact:

Discount Tire Press Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Discount Tire