DISCOUNT TIRE AND FC CINCINNATI SCORE WITH MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP

CINCINNATI, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading independent tire and wheel retailer, recently announced their multiyear presenting sponsorship of FC Cincinnati and expansion of the partnership with Continental Tire, which names the company the Official Tire Retailer for the 2024-2026 seasons.

Fans will see Discount Tire branding and tire safety tips integrated into FC Cincinnati's in-stadium signage at home matches, as well as a designated "Discount Tire East Garage" at the TQL Stadium. Collaboration between FC Cincinnati and Discount Tire can also be found on digital and social platforms.

Discount Tire has served neighborhoods in the Cincinnati area as trusted tire safety experts for nearly 10 years and operates 24 stores across Ohio.

"Since 2015, Discount Tire has been a local tire retailer that FC Cincinnati fans can count on for quality service," said Tom Williams, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. "This partnership is an exciting development in this emerging market, and we look forward to supporting the club as they display top-notch performances on the field."

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Discount Tire, a company that shares our passion for providing an exceptional experience for our fans and community," said Jeff Smith, chief revenue officer at FC Cincinnati. "We look forward to a meaningful collaboration through the end of this season and into the future."

The partnership between FC Cincinnati and Discount Tire expands the tire retailer's commitment to supporting fans and followers of professional soccer. Discount Tire is also the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer, in its 29th season, including the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and the MLS Cup presented by Audi.

In 20 markets where local MLS clubs are located – including Cincinnati – and in countless other neighborhoods across the U.S., Discount Tire offers tires, wheels, and wiper blades for online or in-store purchase and has teams of experts to handle tire safety checks or installation needs.

For more information about Discount Tire and to find a location, visit discounttire.com. For more information about FC Cincinnati, visit fccincinnati.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania and recently acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire and Suburban Tire. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

ABOUT FC CINCINNATI

FC Cincinnati is a Major League Soccer team playing at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The club's wide and diverse ownership group is led by controlling owner Carl H. Lindner III; as well as managing owners Meg Whitman and Dr. Griff Harsh, Scott Farmer and George Joseph. founded in 2015 by Lindner III and President &co-CEO Jeff Berding, FCC began play in the United Soccer League (USL) in 2016. The club won the 2018 USL Regular-Season Championship in record-setting fashion and earned postseason berths in all three of its USL seasons. In 2017, FC Cincinnati also advanced to the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a run that included victories over two MLS squads. FCC entered MLS in 2019 as the league's 24th team. FCC won the 2023 Supporters' Shield – the annual award given to the team with the most points in the regular season – and clinched a spot in the 2023 MLS Playoffs for the second straight year.

