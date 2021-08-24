Discount Tire and Motorq Offer Connected Fleet Insights Platform

"Now more than ever fleet managers can benefit from data that makes their fleets more efficient, safe, and increases the health of fleet vehicles," said Chris Adams, Vice President at Discount Tire. "What's most exciting to us is the ease of getting started: no third-party hardware or software. We believe this is a big benefit for fleet customers of all sizes."

Motorq's cloud-based system ingests and monitors embedded telematics data, runs advanced analytics, contextualizes the insights with other information sets such as weather and mapping, and delivers those insights to fleet owners via customized dashboards and other reporting tools.

"By implementing Motorq's dongle-less telematics solution into our suite of service offerings, our sales team has more tools to offer fleets that help reduce operating expenses and gain visibility into the safety of their vehicles and drivers," said Craig Cheatle, National Head of Business Development at Discount Tire.

Information across three key categories are available to Discount Tire fleet customers from this new service.

Vehicle Location & Travel – Motorq's platform tracks and reports on the location and movement of every registered vehicle, making it easy to understand your fleet. With geofencing, fleet managers can also quickly determine if a vehicle is taking unauthorized trips either outside a zone or during after hours. Data on idling helps fleet managers better control both fuel costs and overall emissions. Having this data can streamline operations and reduces costs for fleets.

Vehicle Health and Maintenance – The dashboard displays the list of fleet vehicles and any needed maintenance or repairs. Rather than a technician visiting each vehicle to check Diagnostic Testing Codes (DTC), the vehicle broadcasts any issues to the fleet manager. This allows technicians more time to spend fixing issues rather than looking for them, which can lead to lower costs and a healthier fleet.

Safety – On a VIN-basis, Motorq tracks a range of driver behaviors, including acceleration and hard braking and speeding. The dashboard makes it easy for fleet managers to identify risky driving behavior by drivers and put an improvement plan in place. Safer drivers can contribute to reduced insurance premiums for fleet managers.

Pricing for access via Discount Tire fleet's offerings begins at $9.95 per vehicle, per month based on volume and term. Learn more or sign up at the Discount Data website.

"By giving fleets of all sizes access to data that once only was available to large fleets or through expensive aftermarket hardware, Discount Tire and Motorq are democratizing fleet intelligence for fleets of all sizes," said Arun Rajagopalan, co-founder and CEO of Motorq.

About Motorq Inc.

Motorq is a venture-backed connected-car data and analytics software platform company that enables large fleet owners, fleet management companies and dealer services providers to leverage data and actionable insights from the fragmented set of advanced built-in and aftermarket connected-car systems. Motorq's cloud-based system performs ingestion, normalization, stream analytics processing, and data provisioning via APIs and other methods. Motorq enables businesses to adopt connectivity-derived insights better, faster and less expensively, so they reduce costs and create new revenue opportunities while focusing on their core. Additional information is available at www.motorq.com or contact [email protected].

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,100 stores in 36 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Their latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

