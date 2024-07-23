DISCOUNT TIRE AND PORTLAND TIMBERS KICK OFF MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Discount Tire has served neighborhoods in the Portland area as trusted tire safety experts for 33 years and operates 13 stores across Oregon.

"Our experts have helped keep Portland drivers safe on the roads since 1991," said Tom Williams, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. "As we continue to expand in Portland and deliver fans in the Pacific Northwest an easy and inviting way to buy tires, we're excited to do so in support of and in partnership with the Timbers."

The partnership between Portland Timbers and Discount Tire expands the tire retailer's commitment to supporting fans and followers of professional soccer. Discount Tire is also the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer, in its 29th season, including the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and the MLS Cup presented by Audi.

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Discount Tire, the Official Tire Retailer of MLS," Timbers Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Todd Spear said. "Discount Tire has been a trusted service provider of the Portland community for many years, and we are proud to represent them at the club."

In 20 markets where local MLS clubs are located – including Portland – and in countless other neighborhoods across the U.S., Discount Tire offers tires, wheels, and wiper blades for online or in-store purchase and has teams of experts to handle tire safety checks or installation needs.

For more information about Discount Tire and to find a location, visit discounttire.com. For more information about Portland Timbers, visit timbers.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania and recently acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire and Suburban Tire. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

About Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers are an American men's professional soccer club based in Portland, Ore., that plays their home matches at the iconic Providence Park. Founded in 1975, the Timbers have been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League, launching the era of "Soccer City USA" in the Rose City. The club joined Major League Soccer (MLS) – the top division of men's professional soccer in the United States – in 2011, winning its first league championship in 2015.

