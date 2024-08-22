DISCOUNT TIRE AND SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC KICK OFF MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading national tire and wheel retailer, Discount Tire, announced the renewal of their presenting sponsorship of Seattle Sounders FC. This announcement accompanies a multiyear expansion of a partnership in collaboration with Continental Tire, naming Discount Tire the Official Tire Retailer for the team's 2024-2026 seasons.

Seattle Sounders FC

Fans will see Discount Tire branding and tire safety tips integrated into Sounders in-stadium signage at Lumen Field home matches and radio broadcasts during home matches, as well as collaborations between the Sounders and Discount Tire in website and mobile applications.

Discount Tire has served neighborhoods in Seattle as trusted tire safety experts since 1993 and operates 33 stores across Washington state.

"Our experts have helped keep drivers in the Seattle area safe on the roads for over three decades," said Tom Williams, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. "As we continue to serve as a leading tire retailer across the nation, and in Seattle, Discount Tire aims to deliver an easy and inviting way to buy tires for Seattle Sounders FC fans."

"We're looking forward to continuing our relationship with Discount Tire," said Sounders FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter. "This partnership connects Sounders' committed fan base to a company centered in service and empowerment - which align with our club core values."

The partnership between Seattle Sounders FC and Discount Tire expands the tire retailer's commitment to supporting fans and followers of professional soccer. Discount Tire is also the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer, in its 29th season, including the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and the MLS Cup presented by Audi.

In 20 markets where local MLS clubs are located – including Seattle – and in countless other neighborhoods across the U.S., Discount Tire offers tires, wheels, and wiper blades for online or in-store purchase and has teams of experts to handle tire safety checks or installation needs.

For more information about Discount Tire and to find a location, visit discounttire.com. For more information about Seattle Sounders FC, visit soundersfc.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania and recently acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire and Suburban Tire. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

ABOUT SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

With a list of titles that includes the 2021-22 Concacaf Champions League – becoming the first and only Major League Soccer franchise to ever hold the continental crown – 2019 and 2016 MLS Cups, 2014 MLS Supporters' Shield and four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championships (2009, 2010, 2011, 2014), Sounders FC is Seattle's Major League Soccer franchise. The club received an MLS charter on November 13, 2007, and set a league record by qualifying for the MLS Cup Playoffs for 13 consecutive seasons. Sounders FC reached a milestone in 2016 as the franchise claimed its first MLS Cup championship, before earning its second title in 2019, hoisting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in front of a home crowd of 69,274 fans. Since the club's debut MLS season in 2009, Sounders FC has set the standard for soccer support in North America, leading the league in attendance for eight consecutive seasons (2009-2016) and routinely ranking in the top 30 in attendance among all professional teams internationally. Prior to joining MLS, the Seattle Sounders organization has been a part of the greater Seattle community and U.S. Soccer professional scene since 1974.

