Leading tire retailer to continue as anchor partner across the organization's NASCAR Cup Series program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire and Team Penske announced today the extension of a partnership that spans nearly two decades between the leading tire and wheel retailer and one of America's winningest motorsports organizations. The expanded terms will keep Discount Tire a top-tier sponsor of Team Penske and will continue to serve as a primary partner of the No. 2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driven by 2022 DAYTONA 500 Champion Austin Cindric; a primary partner of the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driven by NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Ryan Blaney in select events; and an associate partner across all three Team Penske NCS entries. New for 2026, Discount Tire will also serve as a primary partner for three-time NCS Champion Joey Logano and the No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for a single race.

Discount Tire and Team Penske Sign Multi-Year Partnership Extension

"Our partnership with Roger Penske and everyone at Team Penske is defined by a culture of winning and truly making dreams come true," said Michael Zuieback, executive chairman at Discount Tire. "We look forward to celebrating many more victories on the track and activating our partnership in meaningful ways for our people, our customers, and all racing fans."

Team Penske won three consecutive NCS titles, and a total of five NCS championships during Discount Tire's time as a partner. In addition to Cindric's DAYTONA 500 crown, Blaney has scored two consecutive Fall Martinsville victories (2023 and 2024) in Discount Tire colors.

Team Penske drivers regularly visit Discount Tire stores to interact with customers and staff along with participating in tire safety campaigns promoted by Discount Tire.

"We are proud of Team Penske's long-standing partnership with Discount Tire and the success we have had together, including multiple championships and a victory in the DAYTONA 500," said Roger Penske. "Our companies share many of the same core values and this is a partnership that continues to deliver, both on and off the racetrack. We are excited to build on our success together now and into the future."

Discount Tire and Team Penske have teamed up to produce 38 race victories across NCS and NASCAR Grand National Series competition, with 12 combined Championships celebrated during the partnership. The 38 wins represent the second highest total among all NASCAR primary sponsors in Team Penske history.

In addition, the partnership will also continue with Team Penske's winning NTT INDYCAR SERIES program. Discount Tire and Tire Rack will return as associate sponsors across the No. 2 Chevrolet driven by two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time series champion Josef Newgarden; the No. 3 Chevrolet piloted by seven-time series winner Scott McLaughlin; and the No. 12 Chevrolet raced by fifth-year series driver David Malukas.

Discount Tire's primary races for the 2026 NCS season include the DAYTONA 500, Circuit of The Americas, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The familiar colors of the No. 2 Team Penske Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse will return to track for the 2026 season with Austin Cindric for the DAYTONA 500. The race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15, live on Fox News.

About Discount Tire

Discount Tire is the leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,250 stores in 40 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire recommendation tool, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports and is celebrating its 60th Anniversary during the 2026 season. From its first race in the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona, cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 650 major race wins, over 700 pole positions and 48 National Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car competition. In its storied history, the team has also earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia's legendary Bathurst 1000 race. More than 100 drivers have raced for Team Penske over the course of its six decades. Team Penske currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Through a Team Penske global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport also races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2026. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

