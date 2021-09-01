Discount Tire Announces Partnership With AAA Oregon

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, the world's largest independent tire and wheel retailer, is partnering with AAA Oregon to launch a tire service program that offers flat repairs and tire replacements to AAA members in Oregon.

The partnership is intended to provide the full range of Discount Tire services to AAA members with tire-related emergencies. At the stranded member's request, AAA's roadside assistance drivers will tow the member to the nearest Discount Tire store for service. Participating locations include Oregon Discount Tire stores in the cities of Tigard, Eugene, Gresham, Clackamas, Salem, Hillsboro, Bend, Wilsonville, Medford and Oregon City. AAA members in Oregon also will receive a $10 discount per tire when they buy any "better" or "best" tire at participating Discount Tire stores – up to $40 in value.

"By expanding our AAA partnership to Oregon, Discount Tire can provide their members with more confidence in buying the right tires tailored to their specific needs and driving safety," said David Ginsberg, chief corporate and strategy officer at Discount Tire. "Roadside assistance is an important aspect of providing peace of mind for our customers, and AAA shares our commitment to improving driving safety and taking care of customers."

All Discount Tire retail locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Discount Tire is closed on Sundays. For more information about the AAA partnership, visit info.oregon.aaa.com/members-save-with-discount-tire.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

